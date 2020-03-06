Amitabh Bachchan's Reaction In 2 Pics After Finding Out This Fact About Heart Emojis

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan knows just how to keep his Twitter fans entertained. The 77-year-old megastar is one of the most active Bollywood names on Twitter and we love him for that. And kudos to Mr Bachchan for keeping up with millennial jargon! Do you know he just discovered the meanings of different coloured heart emojis? In a tweet on Friday, the Baghban actor wrote: "Never knew different coloured hearts had different meanings. So, found out." In another tweet, Amitabh Bachchan shared his reaction about finding out this interesting fact about heart emojis. "Pics to go with the previous tweet on heart colours," he wrote.

Big B's tweet is actually a good lesson in emoji lingo. Take a look at it here:

T 3461 -never knew that heart Emoji's of different colours had different meanings .. SO , found out and here (cont) https://t.co/i1gaMCrclN — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2020

On Instagram, Amitabh Bachchan shared a collage of his expressions and wrote: "Red heart - true love... and for all of you, it's the red."

Don't you think Amitabh Bachchan is indeed CAC? Oh, don't know what that is? That's a newly formulated abbreviation for the phrase "Cool as cat," courtesy Amitabh Bachchan. In a tweet recently, Big B wrote about coming up with abbreviations long before GenNext started using them. "NewGen/Next Gen use abbrev, converse... LOL,ROTFL,GOAT etc., I had devised K3G for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and it stuck... Next in line... Gulabo Sitabo. SO... GiBoSiBo."

T 3459 - NewGen/Next Gen use abbrev., converse .. LOL,ROTFL,GOAT etc.,

I had devised K3G .. for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and it stuck ..

Next in line .. 'Gulabo Sitabo'

SO ..

GiBoSiBo

GiBoSiBo !! ,

Cool Na ..?

CAC !

Cool As Cat

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a slew of impressive films lined-up apart from the frequent adverts he features in. He will soon be seen in Brahmastra with co-stars Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Chehre, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo are some of his other upcoming movies.