Amitabh Bachchan Invented Abbreviations Way Before Millennials Did. K3G Is Proof

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Anyone who has been following Amitabh Bachchan on social media would be aware of the fact that millennials and their lingo are some of the frequently discussed topics on his profile, especially Twitter. On Wednesday, the 77-year-old actor shared a new tweet, in which he talked about the common abbreviations used by millennials like LOL, ROFL etc. The actor also revealed in his tweet that he came up with the abbreviation K3G as in Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham.... Big B, who will next be seen in Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, gave an abbreviation to his forthcoming film and he tweeted: "New gen/next gen use abbreviation, converse... LOL, ROTL, GOAT etc. I had devised K3G .. for Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and it stuck. Next in line Gulabo Sitabo. So, GiBoSiBo, GiBoSiBo Cool na ..? CAC ! Cool as cat."

Read Amitabh Bachchan's ROFL tweet here:

T 3459 - NewGen/Next Gen use abbrev., converse .. LOL,ROTFL,GOAT etc.,

I had devised K3G .. for Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, and it stuck ..

Next in line .. 'Gulabo Sitabo'

SO ..

GiBoSiBo

GiBoSiBo !!

Cool Na ..?

CAC !

Cool As Cat — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 4, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan always finds new ways of engaging his fans on social media. Sometimes he shares puzzles, other times, he discusses fashion. However, all the posts have one thing in common - they are a sheer delight. How can we forget his hilarious "chashme ka fashion" post? Check out some of the posts here:

T 3442 - GUESS .. ??? pic.twitter.com/wACvs0GsJa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2020

T 3450 - The creative master on lens and lights embellishes my imagery .. and as ever my gratitude .. the first yes on camera lens .. the second on the eye lens ..

whoever invented frames as fashion !!??? pic.twitter.com/lnt2LeB8fL — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2020

T 3448 - Someone called out to me thus - 'dude' !

So looked it up ..

"Dude a slang between men, meaning "guy" or "man." In 19th Century dude term for a dandy - well-groomed and fancily-dressed young man."



I'm laughing it out going berserk - dandy ?! pic.twitter.com/DaxfAtgbUH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 23, 2020

The 2019 thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu, remains Amitabh Bachchan's last release. The actor has films like Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund, in the pipeline.