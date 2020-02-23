Amitabh Bachchan's Daughter Appreciation Post For Shweta Has A Throwback Sneak Peek

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Highlights Shweta Bachchan Nanda exhibited her couture on Saturday

Amitabh Bachchan shared several daughter appreciation posts for her

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan welcomed their first child Shweta in 1974

As Shweta Bachchan Nanda exhibited her collaborative couture with designer Monisha Jaising in Mumbai on Saturday, proud father Amitabh Bachchan cheered for her in his own style on social media. The actor, on Sunday, shared a couple of posts for her and praised her for organising a successful runway show. However, from all the appreciation posts, our favourite turned out to be the one which features a throwback picture of Big B and Shweta. In that specific photo, little Shweta can be seen sitting with dad Amitabh Bachchan and her million-dollar smile will take your breath away. Sharing the post, Big B called Shweta Bachchan Nanda "Mama" and wrote: "Kab ye aise se aisi ban gayi pata hi nahin chala. Love you, Mama."

In his other posts, Amitabh Bachchan shared pictures of Shweta from her fashion show, where she exhibited several outfits designed under her own label MxS. One of the pictures also features the denim jacket that Shweta worn at the show. It had the portrait of Amitabh Bachchan on one sleeve.

Take a look:

Jaya Bachchan, who attended the runway show with her daughter on Saturday, also congratulated Shweta for her accomplishments by hugging her at the event. The mother-daughter duo were photographed making some memorable moments together. Check out the pictures:

Jaya Bachchan with Shweta at the runway show.

How cute!

Jaya Bachchan's mother love made Shweta quite happy.

Amitabh Bachchan married actress Jaya Bhaduri in the year 1973 after the release of Zanjeer, in which he co-starred with her. The couple welcomed their first child Shweta in 1974 and Abhishek, who is also an actor, in 1976.