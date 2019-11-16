This Pic Of Shweta And Abhishek Bachchan 'In Their Prime' Is Today's Dose Of Cuteness

Amitabh Bachchan shared this throwback pic (courtesy SrBachchan)

Thank you, Amitabh Bachchan for sharing this photo of Shweta and Abhishek. Big B often takes nostalgic trips to the past and returns with priceless throwback memories. Late night on Friday, Big B tweeted a blast from the past featuring the Bachchan siblings Abhishek and Shweta from when they were kids. "The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are. Shweta and Abhishek in their prime," Big B captioned the photo. The monochrome throwback memory appears to be a candid shot in which a pint-sized Shweta Bachchan can be seen smiling ear-to-ear while a baby Abhishek clutches onto her sister. It's clearly a moment of joy that's been captured perfectly on camera.

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here:

T 3550 - The innocence of the child is what gives us the reason and the opportunity to make them, what they are ..



Shweta and Abhishek .. in their prime .. !! pic.twitter.com/k6AuFYskhP — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 15, 2019

On Friday, Mr Bachchan chanced upon an old letter, which a young Abhishek had written to him when he was away on shoot. "Abhishek in his glory... A letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule," Big B captioned it. The content of the letter is beyond adorable: "Darling Papa, how are you? We are all well. I miss you very much... Papa, you will be home soon. I am praying for you. Smile, papa, god is hearing our prayers. Do not worry," said the letter in baby handwriting.

T 3549 - Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule ..

..pic.twitter.com/Tatw1VU1oj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2019

Amitabh Bachchan's Instagram is filled with throwback memories featuring Abhishek and Shweta.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan currently hosts the much popular Kaun Banega Crorepati 11. Mr Bachchan, 77, recently wrote about "strong warnings of work cut off" on his blog, soon after which he cancelled his visit to the Kolkata International Film Festival because of health issues. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

