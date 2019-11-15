Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Old Note Young Abhishek Wrote For Him. It's Really Cute

Abhishek Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: bachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan on Friday took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture of a hand-written letter his then young son Abhishek wrote to him while the actor was on a long outdoor shoot. On Twitter, Amitabh Bachchan shared a picture of the letter and wrote, "Abhishek in his glory... A letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule." Big B did not reveal Abhishek's age when he wrote the letter, which read: "Darling Papa, how are you? We are all well. I miss you very much... Papa, you will be home soon. I am praying for your smile. Papa God is hearing our prayers. Do not worry."

Here's Amitabh Bachchan's tweet:

T 3549 - Abhishek in his glory .. a letter to me when I was away on a long outdoor schedule ..

pic.twitter.com/Tatw1VU1oj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 14, 2019

Adorable, isn't it?

Amitabh Bachchan is married to actress-politician Jaya Bachchan and they are parents to daughter Shweta Nanda and son Abhishek. Shweta is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and she is a published author. Her book, titled Paradise Towers, hit the bookshelves last year. Abhishek chose to become an actor like his parents. He is married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and they are parents to seven-year-old daughter Aaradhya.

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek have co-starred in several films including Paa, Sarkar and its sequel Sarkar Raj, Bunty Aur Babli and Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.

Currently, Amitabh Bachchan is looking forward to the release of Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, and Chehre with Emraan Hashmi. Amitabh Bachchan is also the host of quiz reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 11.

Abhishek is also busy these days with the filming of The Big Bull and web-series Breathe season 2.

