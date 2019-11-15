Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, Episode 64 Written Update: Amitabh Bachchan Hosts Taapsee Pannu And Social Worker Achyuta Samanta

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: A still from the show. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Highlights Amitabh Bachchan hosted social worker Achyuta Samanta on Friday He's the founder of Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences Taapsee Pannu was the celebrity supporting Achyuta Samanta's cause

Friday night's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 11, started with Thursday's roll over contestant Khushboo, who started her game for the evening with the fifth question worth Rs 10,000. Khushboo also gave host Amitabh Bachchan a tutorial in Bundelkhandi language. As they resumed the game, Khushboo used her first of the four lifelines - Audience Poll - and went on to win Rs 20,000. Khushboo used her second and third lifeline (50:50 and Flip The Question) on the ninth question, which was "In 2019, who became the first-ever Indian cricketer to play 100 T20 international matches?" (The answer is Harmanpreet Kaur). She opted for entertainment category after flip the question - She was asked to guess the name of the film based on a VT.

She used her last lifeline - Ask The Expert - to get the answer for the question, "Which was these King and Poet pairs are matched incorrectly?" Khushboo went ahead with the expert's advice and won Rs 3,20,000. Khushboo quit the game on the 12 question (worth Rs 12,50,000) - "As per Valmiki Ramayana, from which tree at the Ashoka Vatika did Hanuman first speak about Lord Ram to Sita?" - and she took home with her Rs 6,40,000.

On Friday's special episode, Amitabh Bachchan hosted Dr Achyuta Samanta, who is the founder of the Kalinga Institute of Social Sciences (or KISS). He closely works with the tribal population for their upliftment. Actress Taapsee Pannu, who has co-starred with Mr Bachchan in PINK and Badla, helped Dr Samanta on his KBC 11 journey.

Achyuta Samanta and Taapsee used their first lifeline (Audience Poll) to get the answer of the question, "What is the literal meaning of the word 'kumbh' in the 'Kumbh Mela'?" The correct answer is "A Pot." Taapsee and Dr Samanta correctly answered questions like "Which building was the official residence of the first prime minister of India?" (Answer: Teen Murti Bhawan). They won a total of Rs 12,50,000.

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been hosted by Amitabh Bachchan for nearly 19 years now. Contestants are asked questions from various fields, including sports, cinema, politics, mythology and general affairs.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.