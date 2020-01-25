Viral: Amitabh Bachchan With 'Ladies At Work' Jaya Bachchan And Katrina Kaif. See Pic

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

In case you are having a dull day, this picture of Amitabh Bachchan posing with his actress wife Jaya, Katrina Kaif, south actresses Manju Warrier, Regina Cassandra, Reba Monica John and Nidhi Agerwal will cheer you up. A day after delighting his fans with a photo of himself and south stars Nagarjuna, Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhu, Big B is back with another picture from his advert shoot diaries and it is going crazy viral on social media. This time, the photograph shows Amitabh Bachchan posing with "ladies at work," whom he referred to as the "exceptional celebrity stars in their own environment." The viral photo, which is reportedly a BTS shot from a Kalyan Jewellers' advert shoot, was clicked on the last day of the shoot. The commercial will feature Katrina Kaif as a bride.

Sharing the photo, Big B wrote: "And with the ladies today at work... All of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right... In their own environment... Another honourable day... Sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end... But then tomorrow is another day!"

Take a look:

T 3420 - .. and with the ladies today at work .. all of them exceptional celebrity stars in their own right .. in their own environ .. another honourable day .. sad it, the scheduled work, has come to an end .. but then tomorrow is another DAY ! pic.twitter.com/dA8H6lotT0 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

And now take a look at the aforementioned photo of Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya, Nagarjuna, Shiva Rajkumar and Prabhu, sharing which the Paa actor wrote: "Historic moment for Jaya and me... three superstar sons of three iconic legends' of Indian film industry work together with us... what honour. Nagarjuna - son Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Telugu. Shiva Rajkumar - son Dr Rajkumar, Kannada. Prabhu - son Sivaji Ganesan, Tamil."

T 3419 - - Historic moment for Jaya and me .. 3 superstar sons of 3 Iconic Legends of Indian Film Industry , work together with us .. what honour ..

Nagarjun - son Akkineni Nageshwara Rao, Telugu

Shivraj Kumar - son Dr Raaj Kumar, Kannada

Prabhu - son Shivaji Ganesan, Tamil pic.twitter.com/Plvtd372ZH — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 24, 2020

More photos from the advert shoot were shared by a fanpage dedicated to Big B. Check them out:

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Shoojit Sircar's Gulabo Sitabo, Rumi Jaffery's Chehre and Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, in which he will share screen space with Nagarjuna, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.