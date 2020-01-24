When Amitabh Bachchan Met 'Three Superstars' At Katrina Kaif's 'Wedding'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this pic on his official blog (courtesy srbachchan)

This is the story of when Amitabh Bachchan met Nagarjuna, Prabhu Ganesan and Shiva Rajkumar at Katrina Kaif's reel 'wedding', not real. Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan recently shot an advert not only with Katrina Kaif, in which she features as a bride, but also with south stars such as Nagarjuna, Prabhu and Shiva Rajkumar. Sharing a photo with "three superstars", Big B wrote: "Historic moment for Jaya and me... three superstar sons of three iconic legends' of Indian film industry work together with us... what honour. Nagarjuna - son Akkineni Nageswara Rao, Telugu. Shiva Rajkumar - son Dr Rajkumar, Kannada. Prabhu - son Sivaji Ganesan, Tamil." The photo is a behind-the-scenes shot from the advert shoot, which is reported to be that of Kalyan Jewellers. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

In more photos shared by Amitabh Bachchan from the shoot on his official blog, Katrina Kaif can be seen dressed as a bride. It appears that Big B and Jaya Bachchan feature as 'bride' Katrina's wedding as they accompany her to the mandap. The pictures have been re-shared by fan clubs on Instagram:

In his official blog, Amitabh Bachchan shared his experience of working with the legends of South cinema and wrote: "What an honour for Jaya and me... the respect and the incredible following and presence of these icons of our Industry, is beyond expression... I had the privilege and the great honour of meeting and spending time with all the three Legends... I worked in remakes of films of Shivaji Ganesan and Dr Raaj Kumar... and Nag gave me the honour of being in a project with his legendary Father Akkineni Nageshwara... but what has been most special is the family bindings that we enjoy with each other - then and now. So many special moments to describe... but not enough time to do so now."

Amitabh Bachchan co-starred with Katrina Kaif in period piece Thugs Of Hindostan, which turned out to be a box office dud. Amitabh Bachchan has worked with Nagarjuna in films such as Agni Varsha and Khuda Gawah. They will also co-star in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming movie Brahmastra.