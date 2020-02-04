Wedding Diaries: Shweta's One-Word Caption For Dad Amitabh Bachchan Says It All

Shweta Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's plus one at Armaan Jain and Anissa Malhotra's wedding was dad Amitabh Bachchan. No surprises here. The morning after, Shweta shared a stunning photo from Armaan Jain's wedding festivities, in which she can be seen accompanying Big B. Shweta came up with the perfect one-word caption and wrote: "Always." Shweta's photo was almost instantly liked by Katrina Kaif, Athiya Shetty, Ekta Kapoor and others, who dropped the heart emojis. Shweta and Amitabh were also joined by Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan to the wedding last night. Shweta's post for Big B speaks a thousand words.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan shared photos of the Bachchan family from last night on his official blog, rather, filled it up with photos of daughter Shweta. "Suitably attired... and with the family," he wrote.

Amitabh Bachchan is a frequent visitor on Shweta's Instagram. She made Big B's birthday special with an adorable message last year: "When you get to the top of the mountain, keep climbing- Happy birthday, papa. I love you endlessly."

She had also shared this dad appreciation post for Big B: "Home is not a place, it is a person."

Meanwhile, Shweta also makes frequent appearances in Big B's "daughters are the best" posts:

Shweta Bachchan Nanda made her debut as an author with fictional novel Paradise Towers in 2018. She has also launched a fashion label named MxS in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising. On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra. The veteran actor also has films such as Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Chehre in the line-up.