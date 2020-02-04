Close-Up Of The Sun's Surface Reminds Amitabh Bachchan Of This Sweet Treat

Amitabh Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy amitabhbachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan has a brilliant collection of ROFL tweets. He added one more to the list on Tuesday and stole the sun's thunder. Extreme close-up images of the sun's surface were released by the National Science Foundation recently, which, reminded Big B of a sweet treat, particularly from Lonavla. Big B was replying to Sonam Kapoor's tweet, in which she shared an article about detailed images of the sun's surface and wrote: "It's amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away!" And here's what Big B had to say: "Looks like 'chikki' ka close up... Lonavla wali 'chikki'." He added the ROFL emoji. Now, we feel like having chikki. Lonavla wali chikki.

Amitabh Bachchan laughed at his own joke actually and its adorable.

.. looks like 'chikki' ka close up .. Lonavala wali 'chikki' !!! https://t.co/FxYU0h4yA9 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 4, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan sent his Twitter fans into a fit of laughter. His tweet reminded some on the Internet about the sun's images resembling sweet popcorn and baked beans.

Looking like sweet pop corn pic.twitter.com/cbXVPpyUBj — **Rahul Yadav** (@RowdyRahul20) February 4, 2020

Genuinely amazing however anyone else crave baked beans after seeing this? pic.twitter.com/kN6vR3B6sF — **Rahul Yadav** (@RowdyRahul20) February 4, 2020

Well, the sun's surface, when viewed from this close, really looks like caramel popcorn:

#ICYM Last week, @NSF's Inouye Solar Telescope released the first detailed images of the sun's surface... or was it caramel corn?



You decide: https://t.co/UTMKlQBZsi#SolarVision2020pic.twitter.com/WnAio5NU5I — National Science Foundation (@NSF) February 3, 2020

Last year, Goregaon found a mention in Amitabh Bachchan's tweet about rain-crippled Mumbai. Big B shared a meme featuring a scene from the song Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, starring himself and Zeenat Aman, that said: "Bhaiya, Goregaon lena." Big B added: "Jalsa hote huye."

T 3... Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen in Brahmastra. The veteran actor also has films such as Jhund, Gulabo Sitabo, Brahmastra and Chehre in the line-up.