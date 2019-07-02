In A Mumbai Crippled By Rain, Amitabh Bachchan Shares A Meme Borrowed From Old Film

Amitabh Bachchan tweeted this ROFL pic (courtesy SrBachchan)

As heavy rain lashes Mumbai, trust megastar Amitabh Bachchan to defuse the tension with a meme, something he's really fond of. Mumbai, always a disaster area in the monsoon, has been brought to a standstill by the heaviest rain over a 24-hour period in a decade. 19 have died and the airport and local trains left paralysed. Surrounded by chaos and tragedy, Mumbai continues to display the spirit and resilience that has allowed it to survive many such. On Tuesday, Mr Bachchan chanced upon a meme exemplifying the Mumbaikar's ability to cope when things fall apart. The meme features a scene from the song Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani, starring himself and Zeenat Aman, which reads: "Bhaiya, Goregaon lena." LOL. But major LOL is what Mr Bachchan wrote in his tweet: "Jalsa hote hue." The Bachchan residence, named Jalsa, is in Juhu, which means Big B has signed up for a virtual cruise of about 30 minutes. Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's tweet here:

T 3... Jalsa hote hue .. pic.twitter.com/PKSZuQm7ju — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 2, 2019

The song Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani from 1979 movie The Great Gambler was originally filmed on a gondola in the Grand Canal of Venice. Created by legendary composer Rahul Dev Barman, Do Lafzon Ki Hai Dil Ki Kahani was originally sung by Asha Bhosle and Sharad Kumar. For fans of old Bollywood songs, this track still remains a constant favourite.

While we expect that Big B's post will have offended many - perhaps with good reason: Soundarya Rajinikanth recently deleted a pool photo after being accused of insensitivity as Chennai navigates a crippling water crisis - fans on his Twitter seem to actually be laughing with him. Some of them posted their own memes.

Chal aagey dusri boat kar lengey! pic.twitter.com/uBdDWtRI2a — The-ly-Mama (@Sanjay_0112) July 2, 2019

Amitabh : Samandar me naha ke, aur bhi namkeen ho gayi ho.



Zeenat : Samandar me nahi nahai hu, Goregaon me gardan tak Paani bhara hai. Wahi se geeli ho gayi. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) July 2, 2019

Meanwhile, here's the clarification tweet Soundarya Rajinikanth posted after being schooled on Twitter.

Removed the pictures shared in good spirit from my #TravelDiaries considering the sensitivity around the current #WaterScarcity we are facing . The throwback pics were to emphasise the importance for physical activities for children from a young age only #LetsSaveWater — soundarya rajnikanth (@soundaryaarajni) June 30, 2019

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has movies such as Brahmastra, Gulabo Sitabo, Chehre and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy in the line-up.

