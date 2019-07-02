Live Updates: 'Rain Spell Like Never Before': Suburban Trains Stopped In Mumbai

Sub-urban train movement in Mumbai and around have been suspended for now citing "safety hazard".

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas - the downpur entering its fifth day today. The weather office in Mumbai has said that very intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during the next four hours. Sub-urban train movement in Mumbai and around have been suspended for now citing "safety hazard". Pictures from Nalasopara showed the railway station waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the region. Mumbai witnessed heavy rains even yesterday, with the downpour resulting in water logging in several areas of the city and leading to traffic congestion on roads and delays in train movement. The Meteorological Department warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5. Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5. "Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life," it said.

Here are the live updates of the Mumbai rains: