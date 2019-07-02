Live Updates: "Rain Spell Like Never Before": Suburban Trains Stopped In Mumbai

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas - the downpur entering its fifth day today.

Mumbai | Updated: July 02, 2019 01:57 IST
Sub-urban train movement in Mumbai and around have been suspended for now citing "safety hazard".

New Delhi/Mumbai: 

Heavy rains have lashed Mumbai and its neighbouring areas - the downpur entering its fifth day today. The weather office in Mumbai has said that very intense spells of rain are likely to continue in the districts of Mumbai, Palghar, Thane and Raigad during the next four hours. Sub-urban train movement in Mumbai and around have been suspended for now citing "safety hazard". Pictures from Nalasopara showed the railway station waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the region. Mumbai witnessed heavy rains even yesterday, with the downpour resulting in water logging in several areas of the city and leading to traffic congestion on roads and delays in train movement. The Meteorological Department warned of "extremely heavy" rainfall in adjoining areas of Thane and Palghar on July 2, 4 and 5. Private weather agency Skymet said Mumbai is at "serious risk of flooding" between July 3 and 5. "Close to 200 mm or more rain per day is likely during this period, which could hamper normal life," it said.

Here are the live updates of the Mumbai rains:


A SpiceJet plane that came from Jaipur also overshot the runway during landing at Mumbai airport amid heavy rain around 11:45 pm on Monday. No one was injured. The main runway has been closed and a secondary one is being used for flight operations.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has said that all government as well as private schools and colleges will remain closed today, July 2.
