SpiceJet Plane Overshoots Runway While Landing At Mumbai Airport

A SpiceJet plane overshot the runway while landing in Mumbai airport amid heavy rain just before midnight on Monday, officials said.

The Boeing 737-800 plane came from Jaipur, officials said.

In photos taken by passengers, yellow oxygen masks could be seen dangling above the seats and passengers queuing up to exit from the SpiceJet flight SG 6237.

The SG 6237, a Boeing 737-800, overshot the runway at Mumbai airport. The main runway has been closed after the incident and a secondary one is being used for flight operations. Mumbai received the highest rainfall in a decade over a two-day period since Sunday, affecting trains and flights, resulting in massive traffic jams and flooding homes in low-lying areas on Monday.

