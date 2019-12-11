Styled By Amitabh Bachchan, Shweta Brings Jumma Chumma Vibes To Nineties-Themed Bollywood Party

Shweta Bachchan spotted twinning with Sidharth Malhotra (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Jumma chumma de de... jumma chumma de de chumma... excuse us for drifting off singing but that's the mood that Shweta Bachchan set last night at a Nineties-themed Bollywood party. Remember Amitabh Bachchan's feisty character named Tiger from the 1991 film Hum? Shweta Bachchan revealed that there were two 'Tiger's at their friend Amritpal Singh Bindra's party last night - a) she herself and b) Sidharth Malhotra. Shweta and Sidharth were spotted twinning, dressed just like Amitabh Bachchan's character from Hum, at the party. And of course, they clicked some fab photos together. On Instagram, Shweta also shared a little secret that she was styled by "main man" Amitabh Bachchan for the night. How cool is that?

"Reppin' my main man. Tiger. Styled by Amitabh Bachchan," Shweta captioned a photo while for another, she added: "What's better than one Tiger? Two Tigers! No one I rather twin with than you Sidharth Malhotra." Shweta's look got thumbs-ups from her son Agastya and Abhishek. "Sick one," wrote 19-year-old Agastya.

Take a look at Shweta Bachchan as Tiger:

Well, also present at the Nineties-themed Bollywood party were Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karan Johar, Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi, Kaajal Anand, Janhvi Kapoor, Manish Malhotra, Kiara Advani and others. We just want to say hats off to Karan Johar for recreating the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai poster like this. PS - "Don't miss the most embarrassed Shah Rukh photobombing our poster recreation," he added. Kajol's reaction is priceless.

Meanwhile, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi gave off major Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge vibes as Simran and Raj:

Here's how Janhvi Kapoor recreated Sridevi's iconic yellow chiffon saree look:

Finding it difficult to pick a favourite look from the theme party last night? That makes it all of us.