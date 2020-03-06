'Bade Miyan' Amitabh Bachchan Shares Pics Of 'Chote Miyan' Abhishek In His Shoes And Clothes

Amitabh Bachchan with Abhishek Bachchan. (Image courtesy: SrBachchan)

Amitabh Bachchan's latest post on social media will remind you of the popular track from his 1989 film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. The actor shared a collage of himself and his actor son Abhishek Bachchan and it is a treat for sore eyes. The collage features pictures of Big B and Abhishek twinning in red-and-white outfits. That's not it, it's actually what Abhishek is wearing in those pictures that make the post extra special. The photos feature "chote miyan" wearing "clothes and shoes" of his father and their uncanny resemblance will leave you in awe. Sharing the collage, Amitabh Bachchan borrowed a line from the track Bade Miyan Toh Bade Miyan from his and Govinda's blockbuster Bade Miyan Chote Miyan and wrote: "Bade miyan toh bade miyan, chote miyan subhan allah! When your son starts wearing your shoes and clothes, he becomes your friend."

Amitabh Bachchan then made a reference to Abhishek's work-in-progress film Bob Biswas and added: "How you doing, buddy? Joi Bangla, Joi 'Bob Biswas'!"

Take a look:

T 3461 - !!

When your Son starts wearing your shoes and clothes he becomes your Friend ..

" how ya doin' Buddy .. joi Bangla, joi 'Bob Biswas' ! " pic.twitter.com/CVUvZj5Jwv — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 6, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Govinda co-starred with Raveena Tandon and Ramya Krishnan in the 1989 film, directed by David Dhawan.

Coming back to Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, the duo have previously worked together in films such as Sarkar (2005), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), Sarkar Raj (2008), Delhi-6 (2009), Paa (2009) and Bol Bachchan (2012) to name a few.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has a couple of films in the pipeline. He will soon be seen in Brahmastra, in which he will co-star with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Chehre, Jhund and Gulabo Sitabo are some of his other upcoming movies. Abhishek's upcoming films include Bob Biswas, Ludo and The Big Bull.