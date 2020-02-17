Amitabh Bachchan's Riddle Prompts ROFL Reactions From Abhishek Bachchan And Parineeti Chopra

Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Badla. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

When Amitabh Bachchan is not busy with the shooting of his films, the 77-year-old actor keeps his fans engaged by posting fun tweets. On Sunday, the actor shared a riddle on his Twitter account and asked his fans to guess the right answer. The riddle was: "I am the beginning of everything, the end of everywhere. I'm the beginning of eternity, the end of time and space. What am I?" What was more engaging than Big B's tweet were the replies on his post. Amitabh Bachchan's son and actor Abhishek cracked us up with his hilarious reply and wrote: "Ask your granddaughter" - presumably he meant 8-year-old Aaradhya and not Navya Naveli. Parineeti Chopra, who is a self-confessed fans of puzzles and riddles, guessed the answer and wrote: "The letter E. Hahaa.. I love puzzles."

Check out Big B's tweet:

T 3442 - GUESS .. ??? pic.twitter.com/wACvs0GsJa — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2020

Here are what Abhishek and Parineeti tweeted:

Ask your granddaughter. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) February 16, 2020

The letter 'E'?! Haha I love puzzles @SrBachchan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) February 16, 2020

Many responses apart from Parineeti's guessed the answer correctly, among them actress Juhi Chawla. The best response, however, was from a fan who used a snippet from the song 'E Hain Bambai Nagariya' from Amitabh Bachchan's film Don. This creative answer was rewarded by a retweet from Big B with the words: "Haha! Well done... Correct answer."

hahahahahaha .. well done .. correct answer .. https://t.co/scvCZ04iLC — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) February 16, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan makes the best possible use of his Twitter. Remember when Sonam Kapoor shared a tweet, in which she shared an article about detailed images of the sun's surface and Big B compared it to chikki? "It's amazing how much science and technology has helped us learn about objects that are light years away," wrote Sonam, while Big B tweeted this: "Looks like chikki ka close up... Lonavla wali chikki."

Genuinely amazing however anyone else crave baked beans after seeing this? pic.twitter.com/kN6vR3B6sF — **Rahul Yadav** (@RowdyRahul20) February 4, 2020

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in the 2018 thriller Badla, co-starring Taapsee Pannu. The actor has films like Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra, co-starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, Gulabo Sitabo, co-starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Chehre, alongside Emraan Hashmi, and the sports drama Jhund, in the pipeline.