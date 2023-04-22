Amitabh Bachchan's ROFL Tweet After Restored Blue Tick: 'Tu Cheez Badi Hai Musk Musk'

Amitabh Bachchan shared this image. (courtesy: amitabhbachchan)

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to his inimitable style to thank Twitter chief Elon Musk for restoring the blue checkmark on his social media handle. The Musk-owned social media platform had earlier removed blue ticks from legacy accounts, which had not purchased its paid Blue service and several celebrities including Bachchan, Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others had lost their blue ticks. "Tu cheez badi hai musk musk" posted the superstar on Friday, writing in Hindi using an eastern Uttar Pradesh dialect, after the trademark blue verification badge was back on the megastar's Twitter. Big B interchanged the lyrics of the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 film Mohra to thank "big brother" Musk.

"Hey Musk brother! We thank you very much! Blue Lotus (blue tick) is added in front of my name! Now what do I tell you, brother? I feel like singing a song, Will you like to listen? Ok listen "Tu cheez badi hai musk musk... tu chiz badi hai musk"

Amitabh Bachchan had earlier taken to the social media platform to return his blue tick which he referred to as the "neel kamal." The Piku actor also folded his hands (he used an emoticon) urging for the return of his verification badge. The megastar claimed that he had already paid for the services.

Twitter had earlier announced the implementation of paid subscription service which charges USD 8 for blue verification badge on the microblogging site. Those who didn't pay up or buy the service in time lost the blue checkmark on their handles.

" musk musk ..., musk " — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

This creativity by the Bollywood legend left his fans in splits. The blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

"On April 1st, we will begin winding down our legacy verified program and removing legacy verified checkmarks. To keep your blue checkmark on Twitter, individuals can sign up for Twitter Blue," Twitter said in a post in March.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organizations and other accounts "of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn't previously charge for verification.

Elon Musk launched Twitter Blue with the check-mark badge as one of the premium perks within two weeks of the company's takeover last year.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)