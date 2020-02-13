Amitabh Bachchan's 'Ode' To Pran On His 100th Birth Anniversary. Seen Yet?

Amitabh Bachchan and Pran in a still from Zanjeer. (Image courtesy: srbachchan)

A day after Pran's 100th birth anniversary, Amitabh Bachchan paid "an ode" to the late veteran actor, with whom he shared screen space several times in the Seventies and Eighties. Big B shared a few throwback pictures of himself and Pran and wrote: "On his 100th birth anniversary... Pran sahib, an ode to him... The sophisticated elegance of dignified presence. A demeanour of a quiet unpronounced, unmistakable marked discipline. The tenderness of a considerate colleague. Soft spoken, reserved, Urdu verse literate and all other justifiable similar sentiments for the gentleman called Pran." Amitabh Bachchan went on to write about the villainous characters that Pran played in his film career spanning six decades. He added: "And none of the above could ever be related to the kind of roles he mostly played on screen - the negative villain! Such was the caliber of his acting prowess! This is a distinction beyond par!"

In his post, Amitabh Bachchan shared two stills, one from the 1973 film Zanjeer and the another one from the 1978 film Don, in both of which he co-starred with Pran. His third photo appears to be from the launch event of Pran's biography ...And Pran, that took place in 2004.

Take a look:

Amitabh Bachchan worked with Pran in films such as Guddi (1971), Zanjeer (1973), Kasauti (1974), Amar Akbar Anthony (1977), Don (1978), Ganga Ki Saugand (1978), Dostana (1980), Kaalia (1981), Naseeb (1981), Andha Kanoon (1983), Nastik (1983), Sharaabi (1984), Shahenshah (1988), Jaadugar (1989), Toofan (1989), Tere Mere Sapne (1996) and Mrityudaata (1997).

Pran worked in over 400 films and played villainous roles in films starring most of the leading actors of that era such as Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Raj Kapoor, Rajesh Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan. The actor was honoured with the Padma Bhushan in 2001 and the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in May 2013. Pran died at the age of 93 in July 2013.