Yes, That's Pran Disguised As A Woman In Rishi Kapoor's Tweet. Twitter Got It Right

Rishi Kapoor really kept his Twitter family busy on Wednesday after he shared a sepia-toned photo with the caption: "Need you to tell me who this person is." Following Rishi Kapoor's tweet, the Internet kept guessing the person's identity for half a day until the Rajma Chawal actor actually revealed who that is. Netizens came up with answers like that's Rishi Kapoor's grandmother Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor (Prithviraj Kapoor's wife) but there's one name that repeatedly kept cropping up. "He is Pran." Yes, we are talking about actor Pran. Just a little short of midnight on Thursday, Rishi Kapoor dropped the suspense and tweeted: "The legend Pran sahab himself. Many of you got it right. Congratulations. Pran uncle was the master of disguise. This was not for a film but a personal family joke."

Can you believe this is actor Pran disguised as a woman? Rishi Kapoor accompanied the photo with this tweet: "Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let's not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!"

Rishi Kapoor did not elaborate on the "family joke" that he mentioned in his tweet but netizens did their homework. A user, convinced that's actor Pran, had tweeted to Rishi Kapoor to say that Pran attended his brother's wedding disguised as a woman to prank his newly-married sister-in-law posing as former love of his brother. He was unmarried that time. At his elder brother's marriage, he surprised his newly married bhabhi posing as his brother's lover," read one tweet while another added: "This is legendary actor Pran. At his elder brother's wedding, he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as brother's lover. Heard this photo was shared by his son Sunil Sikand."

Rishi Kapoor worked with Pran in movies such as Bobby, Amar Akbar Anthony, Karz, Naseeb, Bade Dil Wala, Duniya, Zehreela Insaan, Guru Dev, Zinda Dil and many more. Rishi Kapoor's father Raj Kapoor also shared screen space with Pran in Chhalia, Aah, Dil Hi Toh Hai, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai and Chori Chori among others. Pran died in 2013 at the age of 93.