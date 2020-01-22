Rishi Kapoor Throws A Pic Quiz. Twitter's Response Will Surprise You

Rishi Kapoor shared this photo (courtesy chintskap)

Rishi Kapoor always keeps his Twitter family entertained with his interesting tweets, often in the form of throwback photos. On Wednesday, Rishi Kapoor kept netizens guessing with a worn-out photo, in which the person can be seen posing in a saree-bindi-ghunghat kinda look. Instead of revealing who it is, Rishi Kapoor threw in a little quiz. "Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let's not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon," he tweeted.

Need you to tell me who this person is? If someone already knows the answer through a different source, please refrain from disclosing. Let's not spoil the suspense for others. Thank you. I give you 10/20/50 guesses. Answer coming soon!! pic.twitter.com/L1ilXZFmxc — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 22, 2020

Now, Rishi Kapoor's Twitter followers came up with several suggestions of who that couple be but the most common answer that repeatedly featured in the comments section with indeed make you do a double take. Some even thought that the one in the photo is Rishi Kapoor's grandmother Ramsarni Mehra Kapoor (Prithviraj Kapoor's wife.) But here's what most tweets said: "He is Pran. He was unmarried that time. At his elder brother's marriage, he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as his brother's lover," read one tweet while another added: "Pran sahab ko kaun bhool sakta hai." However, only Rishi Kapoor can confirm the correct answer.

Your grandmom mrs Ramsarni Kapoor I think — gita grover (@gitagrover) January 22, 2020

He is Pran.



He was unmarried that time. At his elder brother's marriage he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as his brother's lover.

Pran also played role of Sita in local Ramlila in Shimla.

If you observe carefully, you will find Kumari Pran written .. — Dwijendra Tiwari (@TiwariDwijendra) January 22, 2020

This is legendary actor Pran. In his elder brother's marriage he surprised his newly married Bhabhi posing as brother's lover. Heard this photo was shared by his son Sunil Sikand. — Varsha Ghatge (@VarshaGhatge) January 22, 2020

Rishi Kapoor has been in the mood for some throwback treats recently as on Monday, he tweeted a black-and-white photo from the sets of 1960 film Mughal-E-Azam. The photo is from when Italian director Roberto Rossellini dropped by the sets and met Prithviraj Kapoor, Dilip Kumar and Madhubala.

For the film “Mughal-e-Azam” aficionados. A rare off the shoot picture with the acclaimed Italian director Roberto Rossellini with Mr. K. Asif and his actors. pic.twitter.com/LmWWIx6IYz — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) January 21, 2020

In September last year, Rishi Kapoor returned to Mumbai after spending almost a year in New York for his cancer treatment. Rishi Kapoor's crime thriller The Body released after his return to India.