Inside Aishwarya And Abhishek Bachchan's Valentine's Day Celebrations With Aaradhya

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's selfie with husband Abhishek and daughter Aaradhya is too cute to miss

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared this picture (courtesy: aishwaryaraibachchan_arb )

Highlights

  • Aishwarya Rai celebrated Valentine's Day with family
  • She shared a couple of pictures on Instagram
  • Aishwarya will next be seen in Gulab Jamun
New Delhi:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her Valentine's Day with husband Abhishek Bachchan and their 8-year-old daughter Aaradhaya. The actress shared a couple of selfies on Instagram in the wee hours of Saturday. In one of her posts, Aishwarya shared a picture with her daughter and accompanied it with a heart shaped and a rose emoticons. The mother-daughter duo posed exactly the same with Aishwarya hugging Aaradhya from behind. In another post, she roped in Abhishek Bachchan also. The family selfie turned out to be our favourite. Aaradhya innocently smiled as her mother clicked the selfie. The pictures from Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya's Valentine's Day celebrations definitely stood out from the rest celebs' posts.

Take a look at the pictures shared by Aishwarya on her Instagram:

Comment section of Aishwarya's post is filled with hearfelt messages. One of the users wrote, "No one like Aishwarya, forever miss world." Other comments read: "Lovely family" and "So adorable."

This is not the first time we've come across this family picture. Aishwarya greeted her fans to another lovable picture on Abhishek's birthday on February 5. She wrote: ""Happy Birthday baby - Papa. Love always."

Here's the picture we're talking about:

HappyBirthday Babyyyy-PapaaaaLove LOVE LOVE ALWAYS

On the same day, she shared another post captioned: "Always." This time, it was a full family photo with Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan, including father-in-law Amitabh Bachchan and mother-in-law Jaya Bachchan. Check out Aishwarya's post here:

Always

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be sharing screen space in Anurag Kashyap's upcoming film Gulab Jamun. Meanwhile, Abhishek will also star in The Big Bull and Ludo.

