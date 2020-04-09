Shweta Bachchan Is Easy Target For In-House Trolls Navya Naveli And Abhishek

Shweta Bachchan shared this photo (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Highlights Shweta wished mom Jaya on her birthday

Navya left a comment on her post

Abhishek joined in the fun

All Shweta Bachchan wanted to do was wish mom Jaya on her birthday with an adorable birthday wish. But somehow that made way for some Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda and brother Abhishek Bachchan to have fun at her cost. In her birthday greeting post for mom Jaya, Shweta borrowed a few lines from e e cummings' poem I Carry Your Heart With Me and wrote: "I carry your heart with me (I carry it in my heart) I am never without it (anywhere I go you go...) - Happy birthday, Mama; I love you." Well, Navya thought Shweta is clearly "day-dreaming" about being Jaya Bachchan's favourite one and wrote: "You are day-dreaming here also." While Abhishek replied to Navya's comment with a sarcastic response and wrote: "At least, she's not on the phone." Looks like Shweta is guilty of busying herself with her phone all the time.

"Very funny," is all she could reply. Aww.

Shweta and Abhishek keep teasing each other on social media with these casual banters. On Shweta's birthday post for Navya this year, Abhishek said that "Maggie is gonna kill you for that photo." Why Abhishek thought Navya would be furious with Shweta's post is perhaps because her eyes are closed in the shot.

Meanwhile, on an episode of Koffee With Karan, Abhishek had revealed Shweta is Amitabh Bachchan's favourite one in the house while Jaya is biased towards him. Abhishek also said that only Shweta's son Agastya comes up with the perfect comebacks to Shweta's display of sass and "puts her in her place." Both Navya and Agastya frequently feature on Shweta's Instagram. Meanwhile, Shweta is not completely in favour of Navya joining the film industry.