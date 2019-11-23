Shweta Bachchan Posts Birthday Wish For Son Agastya, 'Navya Is Gonna Kill You', Writes Abhishek

Navya and Agastya in pic posted by Shweta Bachchan (courtesy shwetabachchan)

Shweta Bachchan Instagrammed an adorable birthday wish for son Agastya on his 19th birthday on Saturday that came with a photo from the celebrations. Shweta Bachchan, who shares an extremely close bond with her kids, attached an emotionally heavy note for Agastya to the birthday greeting: "Happy birthday, mini me... it's been quite a thrill being hyper emotional wrecks with you for 19 years," wrote Shweta and added a subtle touch of humour to her post with these words: "It's time we both grew up. Love you, Agg." Aww, such mom things! Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan spotted Shweta's post, made a quick observation and wrote in the comments section: "Maggie is gonna kill you for that photo."

For the uninitiated, 'Maggie' is Abhishek's nickname for Shweta's daughter Navya Naveli Nanda. Why Abhishek thought Navya would be furious with Shweta's post is perhaps because her eyes are closed in the shot. But replying to Abhishek in the comments thread, Shweta said it's all cool because "they've curated it."

Meanwhile, Mamu Abhishek Bachchan also wished Agastya with an Instagram post. Happy 19th birthday, Agastya. Love you," he wrote.

Navya and Agastya, who currently appear to be in New York, recently went on a dinner outing with Shweta's childhood friend Zoya Akhtar, who shared this adorable photo of the two. It was a "Night out in NYC" with "Hansel and Gretel" for Zoya when Shweta commented: "Hope they behaved."

Navya and Agastya, who study abroad, make frequent appearances on Shweta Bachchan's Instagram and sometimes in throwback posts as well. Shweta shares heart-felt notes on their birthdays every year. Navya Naveli Nanda will celebrate her 22nd birthday in December this year.

