Seen This Priceless Throwback Pic Of Navya Naveli And Agastya Nanda?

Navya Naveli with Agastya. (Image courtesy: naavyananda)

Shweta Bachchan Nanda's daughter Navya Naveli struck gold in her family photo archive on Sunday. The 22-year-old treated her Instafam to a super cute throwback picture of herself along with her brother Agastya from their childhood days. Navya did not reveal when or where the photograph was taken but we must tell you that the brother-sister duo look adorable in the picture. In the picture, Navya and Agastya, sitting on a boat, can be seen happily posing for the camera. The brother-sister duo can be seen twinning in white outfits. The comments section was flooded with heart emojis.

Take a look at this priceless picture of Navya and Agastya here:

Agastya trended big time after pictures from his graduation ceremony at the Sevenoaks School in Kent (London), were shared by his mother earlier this year, which was also attended by his sister Navya Naveli. Take a look at the pictures here:

Here are some more million-dollar throwback picture of the brother-sister duo. You can thank us later.

Navya Nanda Naveli has some impeccable genes. She is the granddaughter of Bollywood stars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Her uncle Abhishek Bachchan and aunt Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are also celebrated actors.

Navya hasn't featured in films or on television but she is a bona fide celebrity and often finds a spot on the list of trends. Navya even modelled for her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda's designer label in collaboration with designer Monisha Jaising in the year 2018.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda married Delhi-based business Nikhil Nanda in 1997. The couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000.

