Seen Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Adorable Post For 'Sweethearts' Navya Naveli And Agastya Yet?

Shweta Bachchan shared this picture. (Image courtesy: shwetabachchan)

Highlights Shweta Bachchan added a photo on her Instagram profile The picture also featured her children Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda Navya Naveli often features in her mother's Instagram feed

It is always a delight when we chance upon a picture of Navya Naveli and thanks to Shweta Bachchan Nanda, we got hold of one on Tuesday. Shweta shared a really adorable picture of herself with her children Navya Naveli and Agastya on her Instagram profile. Navya Naveli's expression makes the photo really special and adorable. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the beautiful black-and-white picture is too cute for words. Going by the caption, it appears that Shweta is missing her children. Navya Naveli Nanda is reportedly studying in New York's Fordham University while Agastya graduated from London's Seven Oaks School in May this year.

Sharing the photo on Tuesday, Shweta Bachchan wrote: "Miss you much sweethearts."

Navya Naveli Nanda has a private Instagram profile but she often features in her mother's Instagram feed, which also includes Agastya Nanda. On Raksha Bandhan, Shweta Bachchan shared a couple of pictures from the Bachchan's fam-jam and one of them featured Navya and Agastya hugging each other.

The rest of the pictures from the celebrations featured Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, his actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

In July, Shweta Bachchan added several pictures from her Japan vacation to her Instagram diaries - a trip she enjoyed thoroughly with her daughter Navya. Take a look:

Shweta Bachchan married businessman Nikhil Nanda in 1997 and the couple welcomed Navya in the same year while son Agastya was born in 2000.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.