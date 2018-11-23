Shweta Bachchan Nanda's Birthday Post For Son Agastya Reveals He 'Hasn't Changed' In 14 Years

Shweta Bachchan Nanda with son Agastya (Courtesy shwetabachchan)

Highlights "14 years ago on your 4th birthday Agastya Nanda," wrote Shweta "All you wanted was cake, and to sit with your fav girl," she added Abhishek Bachchan also wished Agastya on his 18th birthday

On Agastya Nanda's 18th birthday, mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda delighted everyone by sharing a wonderful picture from her photo archive on Instagram. The picture shared by Shweta is from 2004, when Agastya was just four-years-old and all he wanted was a piece of cake and to sit with his "fav girl" on his birthday. Shweta explains in the caption that even after 14 years, her son "hasn't changed" a bit and these are the things that he still craves for. "14 years ago on your 4th birthday Agastya Nanda. All you wanted was cake, and to sit with your fav girl! Things haven't changed. I love you. Happy 18th Ag," Shweta captioned the photo featuring Agastya with a friend.

Agastya's mamu Abhishek Bachchan also wished him on his 18th birthday and shared a picture of the birthday boy on Instagram. "Happy 18th birthday Agastya! You have the kindest heart and mamu loves you very much. Have the best day. Love you," he captioned the photo.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda is married to businessman Nikhil Nanda and they are parents to Navya Naveli and Agastya Nanda. Shweta, 44, is the elder daughter of Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. Abhishek Bachchan Shweta's junior by two years.

Meanwhile, Shweta Bachchan Nanda recently launched her debut novel Paradise Towers. She launched the book on the eve of Amitabh Bachchan's 76th birthday. Jaya Bachchan, who was present at the book launch event, told news agency IANS that she always knew that Shweta would become a writer. "It was a mother's instinct. I think she is very inspired by Karan Johar's screenplay writing because the way he does the detailing of his characters in films, is what Shweta has done in this book," Jaya Bachchan was quoted as saying.

Shweta Bachchan Nanda launched her new fashion label in collaboration with close friend Monisha Jaisingh in September this year. Shweta also made her acting debut this year in an advertisement with Amitabh Bachchan. However, the advertisement was later taken down after criticism from the banking sector.Caption: Shweta Bachchan Nanda with son Agastya.