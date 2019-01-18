Shah Rukh Khan's 'Playboys' Mantra,' Explained With Pic Of Sons Aryan And AbRam

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture (Image courtesy: Twitter)

Highlights In one of the pictures SRK features with AbRam Aryan and AbRam feature in the other post Zero is SRK's last-released film

Friday called for a special post by superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also featuring his sons Aryan and AbRam. With the post, Shah Rukh explained a 'Playboys' mantra' and quoted a famous saying which reads, "Winning is only half of it, having fun is the other half. Playing is all of it." One of the pictures posted by SRK features him with AbRam and appears to be taken at his son's school. The father-son duo have been clicked looking at a certificate and we can also see SRK wearing a medal. The other photo is of AbRam with elder brother Aryan. AbRam is seen seated on Aryan's lap and they are totally hooked on to their iPad. "'Winning is only half of it, having fun is the other half. Playing is all of it'. The Playboys' mantra," read the 53-year-old actor's post.

Take a look.

Over the weekend, SRK had treated his fans to a picture of himself with little AbRam and wrote about a 'research.' "Weekend research: 'A survey has found one in three men are just as lazy as the other two'. We are the other two and we don't agree, mom," he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan and celebrated interior decorator Gauri Khan have been married since 1991. Aryan, 21, is their eldest child and AbRam, 6, is the youngest one. Their daughter Suhana is 18-years-old. Aryan and Suhana study abroad while AbRam is a student of Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani School.

On the work front, SRK was last seen in Zero, a film directed by Aanand L Rai. Zero also featured actresses Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Shah Rukh's next film is a biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, titled Sare Jahan se Accha.