Shah Rukh-AbRam, Aamir Khan-Azad And The Story Of Two Awesome Father-Son Pics

Shah Rukh with AbRam (L) at his home. Aamir Khan with Azad (R). [Images courtesy Instagram]

Highlights Shah Rukh, AbRam spend the day lazing at home Aamir and Azad were tasked with finalising upholstery for home decor Both, Aamir and SRK, had a terrible 2018 work-wise

Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan shared pictures of their Sunday spent well with their sons AbRam and Azad, respectively and both the posts are adorable beyond words. Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam spent their Sunday 'researching about laziness' while Aamir Khan and Azad were in "gehri soch." Shah Rukh captioned the picture: "Weekend Research - 'A survey has found One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two.' We are the other two and we don't agree mom." (Yes, Sunday spent well). Meanwhile, Aamir and Azad appeared to be finalising upholstery for home decor. Azad atop his father's shoulder with ditto expression as Aamir Khan looked totally cute. Take a look at Shah Rukh and Aamir Khan's respective Instagram posts.

AbRam is the youngest of Shah Rukh and Gauri's three children. Their eldest is Aaryan, 21, and then Suhana, 18.

Azad is Aamir Khan's son with his second wife Kiran Rao. Junaid and Ira are his children with his first wife Reena Dutta.

Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in December-release Zero, which tanked at the box office. The Aanand L Rai-directed film received mixed reviews and it failed to fare well at the ticket window. Shah Rukh is currently working on the biopic on astronaut Rakesh Sharma, which is tentatively titled Salute. The 53-year-old actor hasn't shared details about the project yet.

Work-wise, 2018 wasn't kind to Aamir Khan too, who witnessed his 300 crore project Thugs Of Hindostan tank miserably at the box office. Produced under Yash Raj Films banner, Thugs Of Hindostan was even rejected in China, which is a hot market for Aamir Khan's films.