Shah Rukh Khan Gets A 'Thug Hug' From Aamir Khan And A Fantastic Review For Zero Trailer

Aamir Khan is all praises for team Zero and said that Shah Rukh Khan has "outdone himself"

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: November 01, 2018 10:00 IST
Shah Rukh Khan photographed with Aamir Khan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

  1. The trailer of Zero will release on the Internet on SRK's birthday
  2. Aamir Khan appears quite impressed with the trailer of Zero
  3. Aamir's next film is Thugs of Hindostan, releasing next week

Actor Shah Rukh Khan posted a picture from his late night rendezvous with 'Thug' Aamir Khan, who watched and later reviewed the trailer of SRK's upcoming film Zero. "Hug from the Thug....!! Beat that!," Shah Rukh captioned the picture, which shows Aamir giving Shah Rukh an one armed hug with big smiles on their faces. By 'Thug,' Shah Rukh was alluding to Aamir Khan's Thugs Of Hindostan, which releases next week. On Thursday morning, Aamir posted his review of the trailer on Twitter: "I just saw the trailer of Zero. Just one word... outstanding!!! Congratulations Aanand L Rai! #Katrina is fantastic! Anushka Sharma is unbelievable! Shah Rukh, you have outdone yourself! Can't wait to watch the film!"

Katrina co-stars with Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fatima Sana Shaikh. They've earlier worked together in Dhoom: 3. With Anushka, Aamir has co-starred in 2014's superhit film PK.

We don't have to wait too long to watch the trailer of Zero, as it will release on the Internet tomorrow on Shah Rukh Khan's birthday. Before the trailer, Shah Rukh shared two posters from the film. In one, SRK (who plays the role of a dwarf) can be approaching Katrina Kaif who towers over him. In the other poster, SRK and Anushka (on a wheelchair) can be seen sharing a light moment.

The film's posters have made us really curious. Aren't you?

