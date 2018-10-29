Decoding Aamir Khan's Look As Firangi In Thugs Of Hindostan: 'He's A Potpourri Of Different Elements'

Aamir Khan in Thugs Of Hindostan (Courtesy: YouTube )

Superstar Aamir Khan's character Firangi in Thugs Of Hindostan is a 'potpourri of different elements,' the film's costume designers Rushi and Manoshi told news agency IANS. Firangi Malla is a crook and apart from a dhoti which he wears, the other things he has robbed from somewhere, Aamir Khan said in a BTS video shared online by team Thugs Of Hindostan recently. He also added that "whether it's his hat, sunglasses, shoes, jacket, everything has been flicked." Of Aamir's look, Rushi said, "Firangi is a potpourri of different elements and identities stolen from the myriad people he meets. He loves his name and lives up to it with his top hat and his choice of foreign booze, which also are incidentally stolen from people. He wears an English leather tail coat in a jade colour, the colour of a chameleon."

Meanwhile, Manoshi added, "Like a magpie, he loves collecting things that shine to his eyes. He has a chatelaine belt from which he hangs his favourite glinting belongings. A rose-tinted sun-glass, an ornate leather canteen of water, a mismatched pair of boots and a potli full of tricks, beware of the charmer, Firangi Mallah."

With Aamir Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh also star in Thugs Of Hindostan, whose looks were also decoded by the designer duo.

"The costume designers have gone through a huge process of labour and research to design something," Amitabh Bachchan says in the BTS video.

Big B plays Khudabaksh, commander of the sea. "Our brief for Khudabaksh was a warrior, who is a farmer at heart. This character has a very transforming personality. Our layers spoke that through costumes," they said.

For Rushi and Manoshi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays Zafira, was the most challenging one. While for Katrina Kaif, who stars as Suraiyya, they said, "She is an extremely layered character because you always see her as a siren but in the end the reveal shows that there is a revolution inside her too. So, it was very interesting for her to show these two layers of her character in the costumes.

Fatima's character Zafira is a deadly archer while Katrina is the popular dancer Suraiyaa.

Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is said to be the first Bollywood film to adapt the thugeee theme on the big screen. Set in the 1795, the film follows the adventurous story of thugs' battle against the East India Company for free India.

Thugs Of Hindostan opens on Diwali - November 8 - and will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

