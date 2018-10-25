Aamir Khan Couldn't Have Danced Like Katrina Kaif As Suraiyya Even If He Rehearsed 'For 10 Years'

Aamir and Katrina in a still from Suraiyya (courtesy taranadarsh)

Have you tried Katrina Kaif's Suraiyya dance steps in front of the mirror yet? If not, let this be known that they are as difficult as they look on screen, as said by Katrina recently, reported news agency IANS. Katrina's Thugs Of Hindostan co-star Aamir Khan, who features in Suraiyya with her, also admitted he couldn't have managed the steps assigned to Katrina even if he started practicing a decade ago. "It is a fun song and there are steps that I would not have been able to do had I been rehearsing for 10 years but somehow, she (Katrina) manages to pull them off!" IANS quoted Aamir as saying in a statement. "I love the lyrics of Suraiyya. They are really very representative of both (characters) Firangi (Aamir) and Suraiyya's (Katrina) relationship in the film," he added.

In Thugs Of Hindostan, Katrina stars as a famous dancer while Aamir is cast as a conman named Firangi Mullah, who the East India Company appoints to infiltrate a rebellious army of thugs. Suraiyya is the second song from the film to be released, in which Aamir and Katrina exchange suspicious looks as either is unable to trust the other.

Katrina Kaif, who has been choreographed by Prabhu Deva in the song, said perfecting the Suraiyya steps were difficult but she loved them anyway: "Most important for me, it's an original song. It's a new concept. When I saw the choreography I thought it was fantastic of course but I also realised that it was very tough," IANS quoted her as saying. "There is a lot of masti (fun) in the song - its dance and its comedy at the same time which makes it super interesting," Katrina added. Katrina Kaif and Aamir Khan, who co-starred in Dhoom 3, have featured together in songs such as Malang and Tu Hi Junoon.

Suraiyya released on Wednesday, when director Vijay Krishna Acharya told IANS that only Katrina could do justice to the song: "Prabhu Deva has done a sensational job in creating steps that only Katrina Kaif could pull off. I'm sure audiences will love it."

Thugs Of Hindostan is touted to be the first Bollywood film to adapt the thuggee theme on the big screen. Set in the 1795, the film follows the adventurous story of a gang of thugs' battle against the East India Company for free India. Directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, Thugs Of Hindostan is all set to hit screens on November 8.