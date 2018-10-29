What Aamir Khan Did In Between Thugs Of Hindostan Takes

Aamir Khan plays chess with Amir Yaseen on the sets of Thugs Of Hindostan. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Director Vijay Krishna Acharya was among the spectators Amitabh Bachchan and Katrina Kaif were missing from Fatima's post Thugs Of Hindostan releases on November 8

Thugs Of Hindostan transformed into 'thugs of chess' in between the shots during the filming of the Yash Raj Films' project. Actress Fatima Sana Shaikh, who plays the role of Zafira, shared BTS pictures from the film's sets, in which Aamir Khan (who plays the role of a crook named Firangi) can be seen engaged in a game of chess with the film's cast and crew. Aamir's frequent chess opponent was actor Amir Yaseen while Zeeshan Ayyub and Fatima, along with director Vijay Krishna Acharya served as silent spectators. Thugs Of Hindostan also stars Katrina Kaif and Amitabh Bachchan - none of them appear in Fatima's post.

Here's what Fatima Sana Shaikh Instagrammed on Monday:

Thugs Of Hindostan is slated for November 8 release and the film's glimpses in the form of its trailer and songs created social media frenzy. So far, the makers have shared two songs and a trailer, all of which sent the Internet into a meltdown. The first song from Thugs Of Hindostan was Vashmalle, picturised on Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan while the second was just a teaser of Suraiyya, which introduced Katrina Kaif's character.

Thugs Of Hindostan is touted to be the first Bollywood film to adapt a Thuggee or Thug story onscreen. From the trailer, it appears the film's plot revolves around East India Company's officer John Clive's (played by Lloyd Owen) attempt to demolish Indian thug Azad, played by Amitabh Bachchan. For this mission, he employs Firangi (Aamir Khan), who later changes his allegiance.

Thugs Of Hindostan will simultaneously release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.