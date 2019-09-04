Aamir Khan Asks For Forgiveness, Gets Just That From The Internet (For Thugs Of Hindostan)

Aamir Khan in a still from Thugs Of Hindostan. (Image courtesy: YouTube)

Aamir Khan shared an extremely sweet post on social media, seeking forgiveness. "Michhami Dukkadam," he wrote, using the traditional phrase used on the last day of the Jain festival of Paryushana - this year, it was on September 3. However, he got a little more forgiveness than he had perhaps expected. Aamir Khan, 54, posted this: "If I have ever, knowing or unknowingly, caused anyone any pain or hurt, I seek forgiveness from you with a bowed head and folded hands. Please forgive me. Love." Result - a series of comments from fans forgiving Aamir for the 2018 box office debacle Thugs Of Hindostan.

Read Aamir Khan's tweet here:

Michhami Dukkadam .



If I have ever, knowing or unknowingly, caused anyone any pain or hurt, I seek forgiveness from you with a bowed head and folded hands.

Please forgive me

Love.

a. — Aamir Khan (@aamir_khan) September 4, 2019

It proved too tempting for the Internet to ignore. A Twitter user wrote: "I forgive you for making Thugs Of Hindostan and also for horribly imitating Johnny Depp."

I forgive you for making "thugs of Hindustan" and also for horribly imitating johny Depp. — SVDK (@svdk_vish) September 4, 2019

"Thugs of Hindostan ke ticket ke paise wapas kardo bas," read another tweet.

Thugs of Hindusthan Ke ticket ke paise wapas kardo bas — khadaksingh_ (@khadaksingh_) September 4, 2019

Another tweet laid out terms for forgiveness: "But sir, there is a condition, never make a bad film like Thugs Of Hindostan again."

But sir is a condition, never to make a bad film like "Thugs of Hindostan" again. — Srk Aamir Khan(@__aamir__indian) September 4, 2019

Here are some more tweets:

Accha theek hai.... Maaf kiya... Lekin dubara #ThugsOfHindustaan jaisi ghatiya movie mat banana — Darshan Mondkar (@DaMoMusings) September 4, 2019

Comments on Aamir Khan's Instagram post also invoked Thugs Of Hindostan. "Thugs Of Hindistan ke paise do phir maaf karunga," read one response. "Thugs Of Hindostan was quite hurtful, Aamir," read another.

Thugs Of Hindostan, an ambitious film based on the Thuggee cult in British India, sank without a trace at the box office and was dismissed by movie-goers as a poor copy of the Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. Aamir Khan took full responsibility for the film's failure and in an interview with news agency PTI, he said, "Audience came to watch the film on my name. So it was my responsibility. To that audience I feel personally and fully responsible."

Thugs Of Hindostan, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, also featured Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh in pivotal roles.

Aamir Khan will next be seen in Lal Singh Chaddha, which is a Hindi remake of Tom Hanks' classic Forrest Gump. The film will reportedly also feature Kareena Kapoor.

