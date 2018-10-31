Zero Trailer Release Is Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Surprise For Fans

Highlights
Shah Rukh Khan has a birthday surprised lined-up for his fans and it's the best thing ever! The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's December release Zero will be unveiled on the superstar's birthday in a big fat event. On Friday, the trailer of Zero will be released at the IMAX in Mumbai's Wadala, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai will launch Zero trailer at IMAX Wadala [Mumbai] on SRK's birthday [2 Nov]," he tweeted. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh added that the makers are recreating a Meerut like-setting as part of the film is set in the city: "The makers are recreating Meerut at the venue, since a portion of the film is filmed in Meerut," he tweeted.
Meanwhile, some industry insiders have already enjoyed a special screening of the Zero trailer, which includes Taran Adarsh, who tweeted a review of it: "Watched Zero trailer [3.13 minutes]... Get ready to be surprised big time... SRK, Anushka, Katrina - the characters will catch you unawares... Aanand L Rai is synonymous with emotional films and there's a strong undercurrent of emotions on display here," he wrote.
In it not unknown that Shah Rukh Khan co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the Aanand L Rai-directed movie. While Shah Rukh has been cast as Bauua Singh - a vertically challenged character - it is speculated that Katrina may be seen as an alcoholic star while Anushka will portray a genius scientist. Salman Khan also has a cameo in Zero, a glimpse of which was in the Eid-special teaser of the film.
Meanwhile, Zero will also release in China, which is known to have a huge audience for Aamir Khan's films.
Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat is already being prepped with lights for the superstar's birthday. Thousands of fans gather outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the actor on his birthday. This is what he tweeted on Wednesday:
Zero is slated to hit screens on December 21.