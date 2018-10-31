Zero Trailer Release Is Shah Rukh Khan's Birthday Surprise For Fans

The trailer of Zero will be released at the IMAX in Mumbai's Wadala

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: October 31, 2018 18:55 IST
Still from the teaser of Zero

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Zero trailer release will be at IMAX, Wadala
  2. Shah Rukh and the film's team will attend the event
  3. Zero is slated to hit screens on December 21

Shah Rukh Khan has a birthday surprised lined-up for his fans and it's the best thing ever! The much-awaited trailer of Shah Rukh Khan's December release Zero will be unveiled on the superstar's birthday in a big fat event. On Friday, the trailer of Zero will be released at the IMAX in Mumbai's Wadala, tweeted trade analyst Taran Adarsh. "Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai will launch Zero trailer at IMAX Wadala [Mumbai] on SRK's birthday [2 Nov]," he tweeted. In his tweet, Mr Adarsh added that the makers are recreating a Meerut like-setting as part of the film is set in the city: "The makers are recreating Meerut at the venue, since a portion of the film is filmed in Meerut," he tweeted.

 

 

Meanwhile, some industry insiders have already enjoyed a special screening of the Zero trailer, which includes Taran Adarsh, who tweeted a review of it: "Watched Zero trailer [3.13 minutes]... Get ready to be surprised big time... SRK, Anushka, Katrina - the characters will catch you unawares... Aanand L Rai is synonymous with emotional films and there's a strong undercurrent of emotions on display here," he wrote.

 

 

In it not unknown that Shah Rukh Khan co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the Aanand L Rai-directed movie. While Shah Rukh has been cast as Bauua Singh - a vertically challenged character - it is speculated that Katrina may be seen as an alcoholic star while Anushka will portray a genius scientist. Salman Khan also has a cameo in Zero, a glimpse of which was in the Eid-special teaser of the film.

Meanwhile, Zero will also release in China, which is known to have a huge audience for Aamir Khan's films.

 

 

Shah Rukh Khan's Mumbai residence Mannat is already being prepped with lights for the superstar's birthday. Thousands of fans gather outside Mannat to catch a glimpse of the actor on his birthday. This is what he tweeted on Wednesday:

 

 

 

 

Zero is slated to hit screens on December 21.

