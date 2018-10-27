Shah Rukh Khan's Twitter Conversation With Zero's Bauua Singh Will Make Even The Grumpiest Of You Laugh

A still from Zero teaser (courtesy YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan just got a fashion advice from someone and it's none other than Bauua Singh - the character he plays in Aanand L Rai's Zero. Looks like Shah Rukh has begun with the promotional duties for his December release. On Saturday, the 52-year-old superstar had a hilarious conversation with his 'look alike' Bauua Singh on Twitter, in which the latter said his mother thinks Shah Rukh looks a lot like him. Shah Rukh clearly took it as a compliment and packed a punch in his response. "Arre bhai Shah Rukh! Meri mummy ne aaj aapko bahut bada compliment diya! Boli aap mere jaise dikhten hain! Humne kaha haan dimple toh same hai par dressing sense apna thoda theek karo guru!" tweeted Bauua Singh.

And wait till you read Shah Rukh's reply: "Meri mummy kehti thi aadmi kapde banata hai, kapde aadmi ko nahi! Aapki DP dekh ke lagta hai ki saat janam mein bhi mera dressing sense aap sa nahi ho payega. Baaki dimples hain mere aapke jaise, uske liye thanks! Tum bahut Kachhe insaan!! oops, Achhe insaan lagte ho!"

So, here's how the Twitter conversation went:

.@BauuaSingh meri mummy kehti thi aadmi kapde banata hai, kapde aadmi ko nahi! Aapki DP dekh ke lagta hai ki saat janam mein bhi mera dressing sense aap sa nahi ho payega.Baaki dimples hain mere aapke jaise, uske liye thanks! Tum bahut Kachhe insaan!! oops, Achhe insaan lagte ho! https://t.co/aPvh6ajYY3 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 27, 2018

After his conversation with Shah Rukh, Bauua Singh also posted a karva chauth special tweet:

Hello ladies on Twitter!!! Kya aap mein se koi interested hoga humari lambi umr ki dua maangne mein? Challni hum de denge! Aapko bas pakad ke khade hona hai!!! Kya hai ki height chhoti hai, umr to lambi kar len!#KarvaChauth — Bauua (@BauuaSingh) October 27, 2018

The makers of Zero appears to have assigned a verified profile to Bauua Singh only recently though his profile reads 'joined December 2013.' He already has as many as 2,38,000 followers on Twitter and this is what his Twitter bio says: "Thoda aashiq, thoda shayar, poora meeruthiya... Beta, main kuch bhi tweet karoonga. Meri marzi."

Fans were introduced to Bauua Singh - a vertically challenged character - when the teaser of the film released at the beginning of this year. Later, a detailed introduction of Bauua Singh was given in the Eid special teaser, also starring Salman Khan. Shah Rukh, in his never-seen-before role, also co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in the film - it is speculated that Katrina may be seen as an alcoholic star while Anushka will portray a genius scientist.

Zero releases on December 21 this year.