Shah Rukh Khan Asked Zero Director This Question Repeatedly

Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai.

Highlights Zero is slated to release on December 21 Shah Rukh Khan plays the role of a dwarf Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma

"Kyun, mauj aa raha hai na (Are you having fun)?" This is a question that Zero director Aanand L Rai was frequently asked by the film's protagonist Shah Rukh Khan, reports news agency PTI. During a recent media interaction, the filmmaker revealed that Shah Rukh Khan always ensured that the director had fun during the shooting and would often ask him if he was having fun. It all started when Aanand had told SRK that he "needs to have fun while making a film." Shah Rukh took the phrase very seriously and always ensured that his director was having fun. Aanand told PTI: "He caught that word and would often ask me, 'Kyun, mauj aa raha hai na' and I would reply, 'Yes, I am.' So there was never any pressure because he was ensuring that it was an enjoyable process."

The filmmaker was all praises for SRK and added, "I would have been under a lot of pressure had I seen a glimpse of stress of Khan sahib's face but that was not the case at all. He's the reason why I had this beautiful journey,"

Talking about the film, Mr Rai said that he feels emotionally charged for Zero. "I'm super excited, happy. I'm emotionally charged for Zero. We are bringing something which is complete heart. It's been a tough journey but a lot of passionate people have come together to make this film," PTI quoted him as saying.

This is not the first time that Aanand has expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh. Aanand shared a caricature of SRK's character from the film and wrote: "I really don't know whether it's this fantastic person or the magical actor in him who brings smile on my face and happiness on the sets. Love you Khan Saab. Have enjoyed every moment of filming Zero."

Zero is a romantic drama, in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a dwarf. The film also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma. The film is slated to release on December 21.

(With inputs from PTI)