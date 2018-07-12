'Shah Rukh Khan Brings A Smile On My Face,' Says Zero Director

Aanand L Rai shared this caricature of SRK's character from Zero. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Director Aanand L Rai just can't stop praising Shah Rukh Khan, who plays the protagonist in his forthcoming film Zero. Aanand expressed his admiration for Shah Rukh on social media by sharing a caricature of SRK's character from Zero, across different social media platforms along with the caption, "I really don't know whether it's this fantastic person or the magical actor in him who brings smile on my face and happiness on the sets. Love you Khan Saab. Have enjoyed every moment of filming Zero." It doesn't come as a surprise that SRK's fans agreed with the director and remarks like "He is indeed magical" and "he is a mix of both" were seen in the comments section.



Take a look at Aanand L Rai's post here:



Though Shah Rukh hasn't reacted to Aanand's post as of now but we are eagerly waiting for his response.



After he finished shooting for Zero in June, SRK shared a moving post about the journey of filming Zero and wrote: "A film never finishes...but so many beautiful things come to an end around it. Thanks everyone for a very fruitful & hectic shoot."



Here is the post:



Last week, Shah Rukh trended big time after he shared pictures from his Europe vacation with his family. Not to mention, his rare picture with wife Gauri Khan which went crazy viral. Shah Rukh wrote: "After years, the wife has allowed me to post a picture I have taken... she's all heart."





Check out the picture here:



Anushka Sharma, who plays a pivotal role in the film, updated her fans about the film's wrap, last month by sharing a picture featuring Shah Rukh and Aanand, along with a note. She wrote: "Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people and everything they've endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it has been. Big hug to Aanand L Rai and SRK for your belief , and to Katrina Kaif for being the amaze one that she is."



Here's the post:



Zero is a romantic drama, in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen playing the role of a dwarf while Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma will be seen playing the role of an alcoholic actress and a scientist, respectively. The film is slated to release in December this year.