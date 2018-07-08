'After Years,' Shah Rukh Khan Was 'Allowed' To Post Pic With Wife Gauri. Internet's Smitten (So Are We)

Shah Rukh Khan shared this picture with Gauri (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

"After years, the wife has allowed me to post a picture I have taken... she's all heart!" reads the caption of Shah Rukh Khan's recent Instagram post, featuring Gauri. It indeed is a rare picture of the couple, and the Internet's very, very smitten (just like us). Of course, Shah Rukh and Gauri's picture is viral and celebs such as Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Sidharth Malhotra, Sonakshi Sinha and several others have liked it. "Ha ha ha, yes, Shah Rukh Khan and as always, you've spectacularly won all the hearts" and "This love and has got all our hearts" are some of the comments posted.



Take a look.





(Couple goals, right?).



Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri and their three children - sons Aryan and AbRam, daughter Suhana - are currently holidaying in Europe. Their first stop was Barcelona, from where, we got treated to some fabulous pictures of Aryan, Suhana, AbRam with their dad.

A post shared by Suhana Shahrukh khan (@_suhanaakhan2) on Jul 1, 2018 at 7:25pm PDT







Also, Aryan shared a rare picture with his little brother AbRam and the caption says it all. "Nobody lays a hand on my brother," Aryan wrote. The Khans appear to be in Naples (Italy), from where Aryan Instagrammed the picture.

Nobody lays a hand on my brother. A post shared by Aryan Khan (@___aryan___) on Jul 6, 2018 at 9:49am PDT





Suhana trended a great deal earlier this week after the Internet chanced upon a photo of hers wearing a bikini. Here are the other pictures from their trip. Suhana and AbRam, feature in the pictures with cousins Alia and Arjun (children of Gauri's brother Vikrant Chhiba).

Suite Life On Deck A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Jul 3, 2018 at 8:29am PDT

A post shared by Suhana Shahrukh khan (@_suhanaakhan2) on Jul 4, 2018 at 6:52am PDT



Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri married in 1991. Aryan, 20, is studying films in California while Suhana, 18, completed her final term at Ardingly (England). AbRam, 5, lives in Mumbai with his parents.