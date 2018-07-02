Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan And AbRam 'Soak Up The Sun' In Barcelona. Pic Credit - Gauri

"Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona," Gauri Khan wrote

Entertainment | Updated: July 02, 2018 08:58 IST
Gauri shared this picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and AbRam (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

After attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and sons Aryan and AbRam have flown to Barcelona and from there, we got treated to two million dollar pictures of the family. Gauri shared one picture of SRK with Aryan and little AbRam with a wonderful caption. "Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona," she wrote. In another picture, we saw only Aryan and AbRam. The brothers are twinning in blue jackets. (Thank you, Gauri for these pictures). While the other celebs like Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza commented about the 'precious' photos, Karan Johar loved the fashion game of the Khans. "Love the Balenciaga socks, sneakers in three colours," he wrote. To which, Gauri replied, "Ha ha, following in your footsteps."

Take a look at the pictures here.
 

 

Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona

A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on


In another picture shared by Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram story, we got a glimpse of his daughter Suhana. "Sun-kissed," he wrote.

Screenshot of Shah Rukh Khan's Instagram story

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri married in 1991. Aryan, 19, is the eldest child. He is studying films in California. Suhana turned 18 in May and the younger one AbRam is five-years-old.

Meanwhile, at Akash and Shloka's engagement party, Aryan made a rare appearance with his parents.

Karan Johar also shared picture with SRK and Aryan from the party with 'Godson' Aryan.

 

 

The godson!!! @___aryan___

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 

 

 

 

We are family!l!!! @iamsrk @___aryan___

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on

 


Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped the shooting of his forthcoming film Zero, in which he co-stars with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, is scheduled for a December release.

 

 

 

 

