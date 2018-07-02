Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan And AbRam 'Soak Up The Sun' In Barcelona. Pic Credit - Gauri

Gauri shared this picture of Shah Rukh Khan, Aryan and AbRam (Image courtesy: gaurikhan)

After attending Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement over the weekend, Shah Rukh Khan, wife Gauri and sons Aryan and AbRam have flown to Barcelona and from there, we got treated to two million dollar pictures of the family. Gauri shared one picture of SRK with Aryan and little AbRam with a wonderful caption. "Best a woman can get... soaking the sun with my boys in Barcelona," she wrote. In another picture, we saw only Aryan and AbRam. The brothers are twinning in blue jackets. (Thank you, Gauri for these pictures). While the other celebs like Malaika Arora, Dia Mirza commented about the 'precious' photos, Karan Johar loved the fashion game of the Khans. "Love the Balenciaga socks, sneakers in three colours," he wrote. To which, Gauri replied, "Ha ha, following in your footsteps."



In another picture shared by Shah Rukh Khan on his Instagram story, we got a glimpse of his daughter Suhana. "Sun-kissed," he wrote.

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri married in 1991. Aryan, 19, is the eldest child. He is studying films in California. Suhana turned 18 in May and the younger one AbRam is five-years-old.





Meanwhile, at Akash and Shloka's engagement party, Aryan made a rare appearance with his parents.

Karan Johar also shared picture with SRK and Aryan from the party with 'Godson' Aryan.

The godson!!! @___aryan___ A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar) on Jun 30, 2018 at 3:34pm PDT

Shah Rukh Khan recently wrapped the shooting of his forthcoming film Zero, in which he co-stars with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif. Zero, directed by Aanand L Rai, is scheduled for a December release.