Suhana Khan Trends Again, Courtesy A Sun-Kissed Pic Gone Viral

Suhana Khan, whose account on Instagram is private, often makes appearances in posts by fan-clubs

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 27, 2018 09:10 IST
This photo of Suhana Khan is viral now (courtesy suhanakhan8)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Suhana Khan often trends for viral photos of her
  2. Suhana is Shah Rukh Khan's middle child
  3. Recently, a photo of Suhana in denims and a black top, went viral

Suhana Khan trends again and no points for guessing why - the Internet has curated yet another photo of the star daughter, and needless to say this, it has gone crazy viral. In the photo, which has been re-shared by several fan-clubs of the star kid, Suhana can be seen standing in a balcony and enjoying the view. Suhana, who is facing against the camera in the photo, can be seen dressed in a black top and high-waist denims. Well, this is not the only photo for which Suhana has been trending for a while now. Last week, the Internet spotted a selfie of Suhana, with England's Ardingly College as the location - Suhana is currently in her final year at Ardingly.

#picoftheday #evening

A post shared by Suhana Khan (@suhanakhan8) on

 

 

 


Hi Moodbooster #girlssquad

A post shared by suhana khan (@suhanakha2) on



Suhana was recently visited by her interior decorator mother Gauri Khan, who then shared uber-glam photos of Suhana on her Instagram. It appears, Suhana attended a party for the Ardingly students and looked every bit fabulous in a sequined Monisha Jaising ensemble. She touched up her look with dramatic eye-makeup and soft curls. This is what Gauri Khan posted earlier this month.

 

 


Suhana Khan celebrated her 18th birthday this year and it was a big day for Shah Rukh Khan as well, who has quite a bit of a reputation for being a protective father. Shah Rukh had started sharpening his dad-skills long before Suhana was to turn 18 - he had laid down a list for rules for anyone hoping to date his daughter some of which read like this: "Understand I don't like you" and "I'm everywhere."

Suhana's is Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri's middle child. Aryan, th eldest, is studying films in California while the little one AbRam, 5, lives in Mumbai with his parents.

 

 

 

 

Trending

suhana khanardingly college

