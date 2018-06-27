Suhana Khan Trends Again, Courtesy A Sun-Kissed Pic Gone Viral

This photo of Suhana Khan is viral now (courtesy suhanakhan8)

Suhana Khan trends again and no points for guessing why - the Internet has curated yet another photo of the star daughter, and needless to say this, it has gone crazy viral. In the photo, which has been re-shared by several fan-clubs of the star kid, Suhana can be seen standing in a balcony and enjoying the view. Suhana, who is facing against the camera in the photo, can be seen dressed in a black top and high-waist denims. Well, this is not the only photo for which Suhana has been trending for a while now. Last week, the Internet spotted a selfie of Suhana, with England's Ardingly College as the location - Suhana is currently in her final year at Ardingly.



Suhana was recently visited by her interior decorator mother Gauri Khan, who then shared uber-glam photos of Suhana on her Instagram. It appears, Suhana attended a party for the Ardingly students and looked every bit fabulous in a sequined Monisha Jaising ensemble. She touched up her look with dramatic eye-makeup and soft curls. This is what Gauri Khan posted earlier this month.



Suhana Khan celebrated her 18th birthday this year and it was a big day for Shah Rukh Khan as well, who has quite a bit of a reputation for being a protective father. Shah Rukh had started sharpening his dad-skills long before Suhana was to turn 18 - he had laid down a list for rules for anyone hoping to date his daughter some of which read like this: "Understand I don't like you" and "I'm everywhere."



