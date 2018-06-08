Gauri Khan Posts Nice Pic Of Suhana From London Holiday

Suhana Khan is living the London dream with mom Gauri and her close friends. Gauri recently shared a stunning picture of Suhana from a club in London captioned it as, "The British charm." Suhana looks chic in an all-black outfit, which she paired with knee-length boots. Suhana shares the frame with family friends Kaajal Anand and Seema. (Suhana is just so stylish and charming, indeed). Gauri's post has been liked by her close friends like Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and other celebs like Amrita Arora and Vaani Kapoor. Earlier this week, she had posted a similar picture of the trio with Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Yes, she's in London too.
Fashionably yours, Suhana Khan.
Suhana, now 18, is the middle child of SRK and Gauri, who married in 1991. Suhana's elder brother Aryan, 19, is studying films in California while the younger one AbRam, 5, is attending Dhirubhai Ambani International School in Mumbai.
For Suhana's 18th birthday, her parents had posted these.
CommentsSuhana aspires to become an actress, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier revealed to DNA. "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything," he had said.
Meantime, while Gauri and Suhana are in London, Shah Rukh Khan is reportedly in the US to shoot for his work-in-progress film Zero, also starring Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma.