Suhana Khan's King-Sized Wish For Father Shah Rukh Khan On 60th Birthday

On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, Suhana Khan shared an adorable wish with a kingly touch.

She shared images of two coffee mugs. One has "King" written on it, while the other has "King's princess" written on it.

As soon as she shared the post, the comment section was flooded with love and heart emojis.

Suhana Khan kept the caption short and simple: "Happy Birthday."

Title Reveal Of King

On Shah Rukh Khan's 60th birthday, the makers dropped the much-awaited first look of the superstar from the film. Shah Rukh Khan is seen sporting a blonde look for the film, channeling his swag and action charisma.

Sharing the trailer, Suhana Khan wrote, "Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam."

For the unversed, Suhana Khan is also part of Shah Rukh Khan's King. This is the first film where the father-daughter duo will share screen space.

King is touted to be an action thriller. Shah Rukh Khan will reunite with his Pathaan director Siddharth Anand in the film.

The shooting of the film started in Mumbai on May 20.

The film is slated for a theatrical release in 2026. Deepika Padukone and Abhishek Bachchan are also part of the film. After her much-talked-about Kalki 2 exit, Deepika Padukone confirmed her presence in the film with an Instagram post.