Shah Rukh Khan Posts A Typically SRK Birthday Wish For Daughter Suhana, Now 18

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday-special post for his just-turned-eighteen-year-old daughter does not have the most expected phrase "happy birthday" but what it does have is a sarcasm-laden acknowledgement of the milestone birthday in Suhana's life. Fathers, we tell you. "Like all daughters, I knew you were always meant for flying... and now you can also legally do what you have been doing since you were 16! Love you," he wrote along with a silhouetted photo of Suhana, in which she can be seen making a ballet leap. Shared during the wee hours of Wednesday, Shah Rukh's post has garnered over 3,36,412 'likes' in just six hours.
Suhana Khan celebrated her 18th birthday on Tuesday, which was said to be a close-knit affair with friends and family. In another round of gossip, it was reported that Suhana was to celebrate her big day in an exotic location, where the family would be vacationing on her birthday. But from Farah Khan's Instagram post, we know that Gauri Khan was very much in Mumbai.
On the eve of Suhana's birthday, Gauri Instagrammed a photo of her daughter to reveal preparations were underway for a big birthday bash and credits were given to their filmmaker family friend Karan Johar.
CommentsSuhana's 18th birthday was a big day for Shah Rukh Khan as well, who has quite a bit of a reputation for being a protective father. Shah Rukh had started sharpening his dad-skills long before Suhana was to turn 18 - he had laid down a list for rules for anyone hoping to date his daughter some of which read like this: "Understand I don't like you" and "I'm everywhere."
Suhana Khan, who aspired to have a career in movies, is currently finishing her studies from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Suhana's BFF Ananya Panday has already scored her first Bollywood project - Student Of The Year 2.