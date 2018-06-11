Shah Rukh Khan's Caption For This Million Dollar Pic Of Gauri And Suhana Will Make You Go Aww

Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan and their daughter Suhana are in London and their pictures are every bit stunning. On Sunday, Gauri shared another set of beautiful pictures with Suhana, who studies at Ardingly College and will be soon finishing her studies there. "Partying, enjoying the final year of Ardingly," Gauri captioned her post. Suhana, dressed in a Monisha Jaising outfit, look stunning. She let her hair open and the soft curls aced her look. Shah Rukh Khan also shared one of Gauri and Suhana's million dollar pictures and the caption said it all. "Was reading and came across this line... 'Life doesn't come with a manual, it comes with a mother' and then this picture of the ladies... sach hi hai," wrote SRK.
Here's the picture. (Shah Rukh Khan, no words, really).
Gauri had shared these pictures with Suhana.
Here are some more pictures of Gauri and Suhana from London. Shweta Bachchan Nanda was also there.
Superstar Shah Rukh Khan and interior decorator Gauri Khan married in 1991. Aryan, 19, is the eldest child. He is studying films in California. Suhana turned 18 last month and her younger brother AbRam is five-years-old.
For Suhana's 18th birthday, SRK shared a picture, which every dad could relate to.
CommentsSuhana aspires to become an actress, Shah Rukh Khan had earlier revealed to DNA. "Suhana wants to be an actress. I see that zeal in her. She's extremely good on stage, I've seen her performances. She's admittedly a cinema fan and wants to be in the industry. But my point is simple - you need to complete your education before doing anything," he had said.
Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film is Zero, with Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif.