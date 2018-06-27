Zero Done. Read Anushka Sharma's Note For Shah Rukh Khan And Katrina Kaif

Anushka Sharma shared this picture with Shah Rukh Khan and Aanand L Rai (Image courtesy: anushkasharma)

It's a wrap for Shah Rukh Khan, Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif's Zero. Anushka shared the update on social media, with a picture of herself with SRK and director Aanand L Rai. And, along with the lovely picture, she shared a note for both of them and also for Katrina. "Zero is all heart. Zero is these two wonderful people and everything they've endeavoured to create. Zero is me going on this journey with them. What a pleasure it has been. Big hug, Aanand L Rai and Shah Rukh Khan for your belief and to Katrina Kaif for being the amaze one that she is! #ZeroWrap," wrote Anushka. Take a look.





Just last week, SRK has wrapped up the US schedule of Zero. Katrina and Anushka had finished filming their portions earlier. Anushka had accompanied SRK to the US but returned before him. Katrina is currently touring with Salman Khan for the Dabangg Reloaded Tour.



Zero is SRK's much-anticipated film and as an Eid gift to his fans, he unveiled a teaser of the film, featuring Salman Khan, who has a cameo appearance. Both the superstars just rocked with their dance moves, making the Internet very, very happy.



Watch it here.







Months ago, team Zero had treated us to another teaser of the film, featuring a pint-sized Shah Rukh Khan. SRK plays a dwarf in the film.



