Shah Rukh Khan's 'Biggest Compliment' For Zero Teaser Arrived From This Director. No, It's Not Karan Johar

The recently released teaser of Zero, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan, has welcomed a chain of reactions from the viewers (encouragingly positive). The duo sharing the screen space after Tubelight not just enthralled the fans but their colleagues too, who couldn't stop raving about the teaser either. Mr India director Shekhar Kapur had all good things to say about the Zero teaser and for Shah Rukh, Mr Kapur's appreciation was the "biggest compliment". "Every time I see trailer for Zero celebrates Eid, I can't help smiling. Really looking forward to the film. It seems to have the same sense of joy and fun we made Mr India with. And really good VFX too Shah Rukh Khan," Shekhar Kapur wrote. Responding to Mr Kapur's tweet, Shah Rukh replied: "Thank you my friend. You appreciating and smiling is the biggest compliment for the teaser. Will show you stuff soon. Love."
Highlights
- "Really looking forward to the film," wrote Shekhar Kapur
- "Really good VFX too Shah Rukh Khan," added Mr Kapur
- "You appreciating and smiling is the biggest compliment," SRK responded
Thank u my friend. U appreciating & smiling is the biggest compliment for the teaser. Will show u stuff soon. Love https://t.co/yZ0caLGK2I— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 15, 2018
The Eid-special teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's Zeroalso offers the first glimpse of Salman Khan, who also features in a cameo role in the movie. Shah Rukh has been cast as a dwarf in the movie and we have learnt from the teaser that the name of his character is Bauua Singh. This man has a special reputation amongst people and guess what even Salman Khan is aware of it. He is known as the one "jiske peeche lag jaate hain, uski life bana dete hain" Take a look at the teaser here:
Comments
On Thursday, Shah Rukh shared the teaser after fan-clubs flooded social media with stills from the teaser ahead of its official release in India. The stills were apparently curated after the teaser was reportedly played during the USA premiere of Naa... Nuvve. Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero, which also stars Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif releases on 21 December this year.