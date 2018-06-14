Zero Teaser: Shah Rukh And Salman Khan Replace Eid Hugs With Kisses And It's So Darn Cute Oh, did we forget to tell you that the Zero teaser also offers the first glimpse of Salman Khan, who features in a cameo role in the movie?

Share EMAIL PRINT Salman and Shah Rukh Khan in a still from Zero teaser (courtesy YouTube) New Delhi: Highlights SRK dropped the Eid-special teaser of Zero It offers the first glimpse of Salman, who features in a cameo This is the second teaser of Zero to be released jo "jiske peeche lag jaate hain, uski life bana dete hain" and his reputation has reached Salman Khan also (who features as the real life superstar in the film). The new teaser shows Babua Singh accidentally bumping into Salman at some entertainment event, when Salman says: "Suna hai jiske peeche lag jaate ho, uski life bana dete ho?"



Babua Singh, who took a while to acknowledge that he indeed is standing in front of the Dabangg Khan, greets him with an adaab.

Hey Babua Singh, look who's behind you? Holy moly, that's Salman Khan!

Then, these two break gamchhas around their necks, send love and blessings to the audience (both in the teaser and those who are watching the teaser) on Eid.



The famous Salman-Shah Rukh iftaar party hugs seems to have been replaced with kisses and we just can't keep calm.

Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan setting bromance goals

Katrina Kaif also makes a cameo of sorts in the teaser. How closely have you noticed Babua Singh's t-shirt?

Katrina makes a cameo in Zero teaser, yet again!



On Thursday, Shah Rukh shared the teaser after fan-clubs flooded social media with stills from the teaser ahead of its official release in India. The stills were apparently curated after the teaser was reportedly played during the USA premiere of Naa... Nuvve. This is what he wrote: "Yeh lo..yeh lo Aanand L Rai ki taraf se...Iss baar Eid ka meetha bahut tez hai. To everyone from me and the whole team of Zero... Eid Mubarak. Love u all and hope you like it."



Watch the Eid special teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero here:











Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero, which also stars Anushka Sharma, releases in December this year.





