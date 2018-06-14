Zero Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan's Cute Stills Take Over The Internet

Highlights
- Twitter's praising the VFX work in the teaser as much as SRK and Salman
- The teaser of Zero is expected to release on Eid
- Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma
Here are the stills circulating on the Internet:
New still from #ZeroTeaser— MegaStar Salman Khan (@itsSalmanism) June 14, 2018
Two bhaijaan looking pic.twitter.com/IAfBdPIGp0
Salman Khan With Srk #ZeroTeaserpic.twitter.com/MlcWhhZysn— SALMAN (@BadassSalmaniac) June 14, 2018
According to a Twitter user, the teaser was played during the USA premiere of Naa... Nuvve.
#ZeroTeaser Played in #NaaNuvve telugu movie USA Premiers today. Reports says its superb and lot of fun. Makers should release it online now.— SADDY (@king_sadashiva) June 14, 2018
#ZeroTeaser isn't Leaked, it's Shown in theaters by RCE So chill guys.— Raanjha (@RazzakSRK_) June 14, 2018
Here's what Twitter's saying about Zero teaser:
#ZeroTeaser Mass entertainer from SRK after long time.Going to be a HUGE Christmas— SADDY (@king_sadashiva) June 14, 2018
#Zero looks like a complete game changer. SRK had expressed his passion for VFX and now we get to see its result. This new #ZeroTeaser will blow your mind. Big hug to Salman Khan for being a part of it and adding it to #Race3— Movie Craze (@MovieCraze) June 14, 2018
#ZEROTeaser outstanding !!! @iamsrk surely will score big at this time— tarak fan (@kirrann_) June 14, 2018
In their excitement, Twitter users shared as many details as possible about the upcoming teaser, which upset a section of the Internet for getting spoilers:
There's special place reserved in hell for people who tweets presumably details of #ZEROTeaser . I hate y'all— . (@ThLastOfthStars) June 13, 2018
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's jugalbandi, Twitter says the VFX work done by SRK-owned Red Chillies Entertainment is commendable.
The first teaser of Zero released in January this year, in which a dwarf Shah Rukh Khan dances to his heart's content to popular song Humko Tumpe Pyar Aaya, originally picturised on Shashi Kapoor in the film Jab Jab Phool Khile. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, who reportedly plays the role of an actress battling alcoholism. The teaser hinted that Shah Rukh's character admires Katrina - the jacket he wore in the song has pictures of her all-over it.
Zero releases in December this year.