Zero Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan And Salman Khan's Cute Stills Take Over The Internet

The teaser of Shah Rukh Khan's Zero apparently released a day in advance in USA during the premiere of Naa... Nuvve

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: June 14, 2018 11:12 IST
Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan in Zero. (Image courtesy: Twitter)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Twitter's praising the VFX work in the teaser as much as SRK and Salman
  2. The teaser of Zero is expected to release on Eid
  3. Zero also stars Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma
Remember the teaser of Aanand L Rai's Zero, which was meant to introduce Salman Khan and was supposed to release on Eid? It seems a few theatres in USA had early access to it and therefore, some fans of the two Khans got a glimpse of it before the rest of us. Fanclubs shared stills from the teaser, one of which shows Salman and Shah Rukh dressed in identical leather jackets with red gamchas (reminiscent of Amitabh Bachchan's Hum outfit) around their necks, greeting each other with folded hands. Another film still circulating on the Internet shows a dwarf version of Shah Rukh Khan hugging Salman. '#Zeroteaser' is trending on Twitter with fans claiming to have watched the teaser, praising it.

Here are the stills circulating on the Internet:
 
 

According to a Twitter user, the teaser was played during the USA premiere of Naa... Nuvve.
 
 

Here's what Twitter's saying about Zero teaser:
 
 
 

In their excitement, Twitter users shared as many details as possible about the upcoming teaser, which upset a section of the Internet for getting spoilers:
 

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's jugalbandi, Twitter says the VFX work done by SRK-owned Red Chillies Entertainment is commendable.

The first teaser of Zero released in January this year, in which a dwarf Shah Rukh Khan dances to his heart's content to popular song Humko Tumpe Pyar Aaya, originally picturised on Shashi Kapoor in the film Jab Jab Phool Khile. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, who reportedly plays the role of an actress battling alcoholism. The teaser hinted that Shah Rukh's character admires Katrina - the jacket he wore in the song has pictures of her all-over it.



Zero also stars Anushka Sharma, who will apparently be seen as a scientist struggling to be successful.

Zero releases in December this year.

