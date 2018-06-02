Zero: First Glimpse Of Salman Khan's Cameo In Shah Rukh Khan's Film Arriving On Eid?

This Eid, it will be double blockbuster treat for Salman Khan fans. The 52-year-old actor has a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan's Zero, the first glimpse of which will reportedly be shared during Eid, states a report in DNA. Salman and Shah Rukh are said to have already shot for a song, which will feature in the film, and in addition to which, the Dabangg actor is said to have another scene in the much-awaited film. Now, whether Team Zero will release the song in concern or a promotional teaser, is still speculated. A source close to the project told DNA: "They launched the first teaser of the Aanand L Rai film on January 1 this year. Now during Eid, they will launch another promo that will give a glimpse of Salman's cameo in the movie. It's still not clear if it will be a minute-long teaser like the first one or a full-song video, which Salman had filmed for Zero." Salman Khan's much-awaited Race 3 is also releasing on June 15.
Highlights
- The new promo of Zero is expected to be released during Eid
- Salman's look for his cameo in the film will reportedly be revealed
- "It's still not clear if it will be a minute-long teaser," said a source
The source also added that both Shah Rukh and Salman liked the idea of releasing the song as a promo and told DNA: "He will be seen in a special appearance, in a song and a scene in Zero. Shah Rukh and Salman are great friends, so when the team came up with the idea to launch the track as the new promo, both of them said yes instantly."
Shah Rukh, who is reportedly busy with the film's final schedule in the US, plans to release the promo as a treat for Salman's fans on Eid. "SRK wants this video to be a treat for his and Salman's fans as part of the Eid celebrations. There will be a big digital launch in the second week of June. The date is being finalised," the source added. Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif co-star with Shah Rukh in Zero, which will also feature special appearances by Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Kajol and Karisma Kapoor. Zero will also feature Sridevi in a cameo - her part was filmed before her death in February.
CommentsShah Rukh and Salman are co-stars of films such as Karan Arjun and Hum Tumhare Hain Sanam. Salman had a cameo in SRK's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai while last year, Shah Rukh featured as magician Gogo Pasha in Salman's Tubelight. Last year, Shah Rukh confessed that he indeed would want Salman to feature in a cameo in Zero, when he told DNA: "There is a guest appearance in Aanand's film that I'd like Salman to consider. We are still working on it. But, I would like him to play the role. I am going to speak to him when we get time. Salman and I only meet at 3 am, so we have to wait for the apt time."
Directed by Aanand L Rai, Zero is scheduled to release on December 21.