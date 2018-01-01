In Zero Teaser, Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Freaking Cute' As A Dwarf, Thinks Twitter

Highlights
- Shah Rukh Khan is "freaking cute," a user tweeted
- He's "too good," says another user on Twitter
- Shah Rukh Khan revealed the teaser and first look of his new film Zero
Overall, it's all hail Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter! "Raising the bar, even if he's playing a person of short stature. The best way to start your year!" read a tweet. Karan Johar also thinks "it's absolutely superb."
Bhai this is absolutely superb!!! Technology meets mainstream entertainment! Winner!!!https://t.co/W06PJ7Pws1— Karan Johar (@karanjohar) January 1, 2018
Here's a glimpse of Twitter's reaction to Shah Rukh's pint-sized onscreen persona:
Haha...tooooo good!! @aanandlrai@iamsrk@AnushkaSharma#KatrinaKaif@RedChilliesEnt@cypplOfficial#2ZERO18https://t.co/6tWFMQCn20— Diana Penty (@DianaPenty) January 1, 2018
Super! What a way to begin the year #2ZERO18@iamsrk@KarunaBadwal— harit mehta (@haritbmehta) January 1, 2018
Wow @iamsrk - this looks epic!! https://t.co/eKzzF3lax7#2ZERO18@AnushkaSharma@RedChilliesEnt@aanandlrai#KatrinaKaif@cypplOfficial— Anushka Arora (@Anushka_Arora) January 1, 2018
After watching the teaser, I have only one thing in my mind: maybe SRK wants to challenge himself by accepting such difficult and different roles. #Respect#2ZERO18— (@iSRKsSoul) January 1, 2018
FREAKING CUTE!!!!#2ZERO18pic.twitter.com/thClUMWKP4— My Name Is FAN (@iamshaikhbilal) January 1, 2018
Raising the bar, even if he's playing a person of short stature. The best way to start your year! Happy #2ZERO18 ! https://t.co/2zI9Mx3VAt— Bilal Siddiqi (@BilalS158) January 1, 2018
#2ZERO18 Unique Title Extreme Bgm SRK Aanand saab Direction Touching music full Desi Tadka... Awesome man...!! @iamsrk@aanandlrai— Hardik (@hvyas79) January 1, 2018
On one of the days leading up to the film's title release, Shah Rukh explained the wait, telling PTI: "We want to be very exact about everything." Shah Rukh Khan's very own firm Red Chillies VFX is in charge of the VFX-heavy movie's special effects, for which an office was set up in Mumbai's Goregaon for the post-production edits. "It is a little difficult film, so we want the first imagery... Someone who is playing vertically-challenged person, for a person who is a movie star who is known for romantic roles... So there will always be ifs and buts about the acceptance," Shah Rukh had added.
The teaser of Zero will actually explain better what Shah Rukh was trying to say. Take a look:
In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, both of who are his co-stars of 2012 movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Zero releases on December 21 and will most likely clash with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath - Sara Ali Khan's debut film.