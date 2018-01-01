In Zero Teaser, Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Freaking Cute' As A Dwarf, Thinks Twitter

Here's a glimpse of Twitter's reaction to Shah Rukh's pint-sized first look from Zero

Entertainment | Written by | Updated: January 01, 2018 18:24 IST
2.5K Shares
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
In Zero Teaser, Shah Rukh Khan Is 'Freaking Cute' As A Dwarf, Thinks Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan in Zero teaser (courtesy YouTube)

New Delhi: 

Highlights

  1. Shah Rukh Khan is "freaking cute," a user tweeted
  2. He's "too good," says another user on Twitter
  3. Shah Rukh Khan revealed the teaser and first look of his new film Zero
Shah Rukh Khan is "freaking cute," a user tweeted within minutes after the Zero teaser was revealed. Twitter indeed is impressed with Shah Rukh's New Year gift to fans - he revealed both the title and the first look of his film with Aanand L Rai, and how! Shah Rukh plays the role of a dwarf in the movie - the sort of role which Shah Rukh hasn't been seen in yet. But, he's "too good," says another user on Twitter. "After watching the teaser, I have only one thing in my mind: maybe SRK wants to challenge himself by accepting such difficult and different roles," a netizen wondered out loud while another said: "Wow Shah Rukh - this looks epic!"

Overall, it's all hail Shah Rukh Khan on Twitter! "Raising the bar, even if he's playing a person of short stature. The best way to start your year!" read a tweet. Karan Johar also thinks "it's absolutely superb."
 

Here's a glimpse of Twitter's reaction to Shah Rukh's pint-sized onscreen persona:
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

On one of the days leading up to the film's title release, Shah Rukh explained the wait, telling PTI: "We want to be very exact about everything." Shah Rukh Khan's very own firm Red Chillies VFX is in charge of the VFX-heavy movie's special effects, for which an office was set up in Mumbai's Goregaon for the post-production edits. "It is a little difficult film, so we want the first imagery... Someone who is playing vertically-challenged person, for a person who is a movie star who is known for romantic roles... So there will always be ifs and buts about the acceptance," Shah Rukh had added.

The teaser of Zero will actually explain better what Shah Rukh was trying to say. Take a look:



In Zero, Shah Rukh Khan co-stars with Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, both of who are his co-stars of 2012 movie Jab Tak Hai Jaan. Zero releases on December 21 and will most likely clash with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath - Sara Ali Khan's debut film.
 

Trending

zero teaser first lookshah rukh khan

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
Mumbai Fire8 Health PromiseLiving HealthyParliament Winter SessionPrice ComparisonDeals